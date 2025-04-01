Pre-trial release denied for man accused of stealing goods from 2 stores, leading police on chase: prosecutors

Pre-trial release wa denied Monday for a Chicago man accused of stealing more than $3,400 worth of merchandise from two retail stores Saturday evening and then leading police on a chase, prosecutors said.

Miguel Roman, 38, of the 1500 block of North Springfield Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of retail theft exceeding $300, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple traffic and petty offenses including driving without a valid driver’s license, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Roman’s co-defendants, Brian Gomez, and Altafracia Gomez, 41, who share the same address as Roman, were released at the scene on their own recognizance. Both were charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of retail theft exceeding $300, according to the release.

About 7 p.m. March 29, Villa Park police responded to the Burlington, 174 Roosevelt Road, for a retail theft. Three individuals, later identified as the defendants, allegedly entered the store, filled multiple carts with merchandise and left the store without paying, according to the release.

The trio ran to a 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan, loaded the merchandise into the Odyssey and fled, authorities said. A short time later, police learned that the Odyssey was at the Yorktown Mall in Lombard. Lombard police saw the Odyssey in the parking lot of the Home Goods & Marshalls, 102 Yorktown Shopping Center, and began surveillance, according to the release.

Police saw Roman leave the store carrying a duffle bag and go to the vehicle. They also saw Brian Gomez return to the van carrying a duffle bag and piece of luggage. The Odyssey began to exit the parking space at which time the Lombard police conduct a traffic stop, authorities said.

Instead of stopping, the Odyssey, driven by Roman, drove through the parking lot, over a curb and grassy parkway near a restaurant. It eventually drove onto westbound Butterfield Road. Roman ran a red light at Highland Avenue, cut across the northbound lanes of Highland Avenue and headed southbound on Highland Avenue, according to the release.

As he exited onto westbound Butterfield Road, Roman struck a vehicle with three occupants, including two juveniles, causing front end and passenger-side damage. After police successfully deployed multiple spike strips causing the Odyssey’s tires to deflate, Roman continued to flee, often driving into the opposite lane of traffic and into the center turn lane. The minivan eventually stopped near Summit Avenue and Butterfield Road, in Oak Brook, where police attempted to box the vehicle in, according to the release.

Roman again attempted to accelerate away from police, but officers approached the Odyssey and ordered Roman to exit the vehicle, at which time he allegedly fell from the vehicle after opening the door. Police called for medics who took Roman to a local hospital for medical attention. The two remaining occupants of the Odyssey, Brian Gomez and Altafracia Gomez, were charged at the scene and released on their own recognizance, according to the release.

When searching the Odyssey, police found the bags allegedly carried by Roman and Brian Gomez from the Home Goods & Marshalls, which contained approximately $1,364 worth of merchandise with anti-theft devices still affixed, including clothes, nail polish and footwear. Officers also recovered multiple garbage bags containing merchandise taken from the Villa Park Burlington with an approximate value of $2,123, according to the release.

“The allegations that these three defendants entered two businesses, helped themselves to nearly $3,500 worth of merchandise and then fled the stores without paying are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “What I find particularly disturbing in this case is the allegation that Miguel Roman, who was driving the getaway car, led police on an extremely dangerous chase at a busy shopping mall, over curbs, through grass parkways and then, on multiple occasions, into oncoming traffic. This type of behavior put countless innocent pedestrians and motorists at great risk and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

The next court appearance for Roman is scheduled for April 28. Brian Gomez is scheduled to appear in court May 7. The next court appearance for Altafracia Gomez is set for April 12.