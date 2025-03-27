Here is the 2024-2025 Suburban Life All-Area boys wrestling team.
Allen Woo, Montini, sophomore, 113 pounds – Won his second consecutive state championship, winning the Class 2A 113-pound title, to finish off a 49-5 season.
Mikey Malizzio, Montini, sophomore, 120 – Malizzio took second in the Class 2A 120-pound bracket to finish off a 40-9 season.
Ismael Chaidez, Glenbard East, junior, 120 – Won a match at state to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A 120-pound bracket to finish off a 43-5 season.
Max Cumbee, IC Catholic Prep, sophomore, 126 – Transfer from Joliet Catholic won a dramatic 1-0 victory over Rochelle’s Xavier Villalobos for the Class 2A 126-pound title.
Deven Casey, IC Catholic Prep, senior, 132 – Captured his second consecutive state championship with a 10-1 major decision over Civic Memorial’s Bradley Ruckman in the 132-pound title match.
Griff Powell, Lyons, junior, 132 – Took sixth in the Class 3A 132-pound bracket to finish off a 35-7 season.
Kam Luif, Montini, junior, 138 – Cruised to the Class 2A 138-pound state title with a major decision over Rockford East’s Donald Cannon.
Luif (50-4) had a dominant state finals run with three victories by technical fall leading into the state championship match.
Aiden Arnett, IC Catholic Prep, freshman, 144 – Took second in the Class 2A 144-pound bracket to finish off stellar 37-11 freshman season.
Santino Tenuta, Montini, junior, 165 – Took second in the Class 2A 165-pound bracket to finish off a 40-8 season.
Brody Kelly, IC Catholic Prep, junior, 175 – After taking second in the 150-pound bracket last year, Kelly emphatically erased the bittersweet experience with a 21-6 technical fall of Kye Weinzieri of Geneseo to win the Class 2A 175-pound state championship.
Judah Heeg, Lemont, junior, 190 – Pulled off a stunning upset of heavily favored Cayden Parks of Crystal Lake Central with a 4-1 win in overtime in the Class 2A 190-pound championship match to finish off a 41-3 season.
Zachary Kruse, Hinsdale Central, senior, 190 – Finished fifth in the Class 3A 190-pound bracket to finish off a 44-7 season.
Foley Calcagno, IC Catholic Prep, junior, 215 – Finished third in the Class 2A 215-pound bracket to finish off a 41-14 season.
Jacobi Spraggins, Downers Grove South, senior, 285 – Won two matches at state to finish off a 30-7 season.