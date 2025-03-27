Lemont’s Judah Heeg celebrates after beating Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks in the 190 pound weight class of the 2A state individual wrestling finals in February at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Here is the 2024-2025 Suburban Life All-Area boys wrestling team.

Allen Woo, Montini, sophomore, 113 pounds – Won his second consecutive state championship, winning the Class 2A 113-pound title, to finish off a 49-5 season.

Mikey Malizzio, Montini, sophomore, 120 – Malizzio took second in the Class 2A 120-pound bracket to finish off a 40-9 season.

Ismael Chaidez, Glenbard East, junior, 120 – Won a match at state to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A 120-pound bracket to finish off a 43-5 season.

Max Cumbee, IC Catholic Prep, sophomore, 126 – Transfer from Joliet Catholic won a dramatic 1-0 victory over Rochelle’s Xavier Villalobos for the Class 2A 126-pound title.

Deven Casey, IC Catholic Prep, senior, 132 – Captured his second consecutive state championship with a 10-1 major decision over Civic Memorial’s Bradley Ruckman in the 132-pound title match.

Griff Powell, Lyons, junior, 132 – Took sixth in the Class 3A 132-pound bracket to finish off a 35-7 season.

Kam Luif, Montini, junior, 138 – Cruised to the Class 2A 138-pound state title with a major decision over Rockford East’s Donald Cannon.

Luif (50-4) had a dominant state finals run with three victories by technical fall leading into the state championship match.

Aiden Arnett, IC Catholic Prep, freshman, 144 – Took second in the Class 2A 144-pound bracket to finish off stellar 37-11 freshman season.

Santino Tenuta, Montini, junior, 165 – Took second in the Class 2A 165-pound bracket to finish off a 40-8 season.

Brody Kelly, IC Catholic Prep, junior, 175 – After taking second in the 150-pound bracket last year, Kelly emphatically erased the bittersweet experience with a 21-6 technical fall of Kye Weinzieri of Geneseo to win the Class 2A 175-pound state championship.

Judah Heeg, Lemont, junior, 190 – Pulled off a stunning upset of heavily favored Cayden Parks of Crystal Lake Central with a 4-1 win in overtime in the Class 2A 190-pound championship match to finish off a 41-3 season.

Zachary Kruse, Hinsdale Central, senior, 190 – Finished fifth in the Class 3A 190-pound bracket to finish off a 44-7 season.

Foley Calcagno, IC Catholic Prep, junior, 215 – Finished third in the Class 2A 215-pound bracket to finish off a 41-14 season.

Jacobi Spraggins, Downers Grove South, senior, 285 – Won two matches at state to finish off a 30-7 season.