Tru Medina’s walk-off homer lifts Glenbard North softball past Benet: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Glenbard North 3, Benet 2 (8 innings)

Tru Medina hit a two-run walk-off homer for the Panthers. Avery Miller drove in Glenbard North’s other run.

Downers Grove North 11, Richards 1

Ashlynn Durkin struck out 16 in a three-hitter and Ella Morrell was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Trojans.

Wheaton Warrenville South 14, Naperville North 2

Lily Bobor was 3 for 4 with two triples, Abby Mease was also 3 for 4 and Becca Chaney homered for the Tigers.

Glenbard East 9, Bartlett 0

Claire Bolda struck out 13 in a complete-game one-hitter, and Lilly Carver was 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams.

York 14, Morton 0

Taylor McMillen struck out 10 and Lilly Burda was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Dukes.

Baseball

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Waubonsie Valley 6

Aidan Quartz scored on a wild pitch with two out in the bottom of the seventh as the Tigers rallied past the Warriors.

Ryne Adler hit a two-run homer and Clark Jensen singled in the tying run in a three-run sixth for WW South.

Downers Grove North 10, Oswego East 7

Russ Oros was 2 for 3 with three runs scored, Edgar Santos 2 for 4 with a runs scored and an RBI and Joah Ratio was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Trojans (1-1).

Plainfield Central 1, Riverside-Brookfield 0

Ronnie Murray struck out five and allowed a run on five hits over five innings for the Bulldogs.

St. Francis 6, Timothy Christian 0

Peter Solloway struck out 11 and allowed two hits over five innings and Ian Bagaconza was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for St. Francis.

Willowbrook 8, Glenbard South 0

Bobby Biggs struck out seven over six innings and combined with Max Wilkison on a no-hitter and Jory Crocker was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs for the Warriors.

West Aurora 8, Westmont 3

Rocco Damato had a double and an RBI for the Sentinels (1-1-1).

Wheaton Academy 12, Montini 7

The Warriors improved to 3-0 on the year, defeating Montini in a game ended after six innings.

Jackson From was 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs and Brandon Kiebles had two hits for the Warriors and scored a run.

Hinsdale Central 3, Palatine 2

Patrick Connors had a walk-off double in the seventh and David Leung homered and had two RBIs for the Red Devils.

Boys Volleyball

Oak Park-River Forest d. Benet 25-22, 19-25, 26-26

Aris Maurukas had nine kills, Matt Swiatkowski eight kills and Reed Hefley and Jacob Olejnik six kills each for Benet.

Glenbard East d. Willowbrook 25-15, 25-19

Gloire Emena had five kills and seven digs, Nate Lynch six kills and four digs and Max McDermott seven assists for the Rams.

Matt Ciesinski and Dean Romano each had five kills and Johnny Gosmore four digs for the Warriors.