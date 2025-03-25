Join Glen Ellyn Park District for DuPage River Sweep, Lake Ellyn clean up

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites community members to make a positive impact on the environment by joining the annual DuPage River Sweep from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 19 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites community members to make a positive impact on the environment by joining the annual DuPage River Sweep from 9 a.m. to noon April 19 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road in Glen Ellyn. This year’s event will focus on Lake Ellyn’s shoreline and the surrounding park areas.

Volunteers will work to remove debris from the shoreline and park grounds surrounding the lake, preventing litter from entering the DuPage River. This effort is a crucial part of maintaining the health and beauty of the local ecosystem.

Participants are encouraged to bring rubber boots or hip waders if available. All other necessary supplies, including gloves and bags, will be provided by the park district.

This free, family-friendly event is open to all ages. Children aged 14 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required by April 5 at theconservationfoundation.org.