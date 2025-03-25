March 25, 2025
Downers Grove Junior Women’s Club names winners of junior high art contest

By Kevin Newberry

The Downers Grove Junior Women’s Club has named the winners of its annual junior high art contest. This year’s contest included 30 submissions from seventh and eighth-grade students from O’Neill and Herrick middle schools.

Best in Show:

Annabelle Hocking – Herrick Middle School, 7th Grade

Title: Breakfast Tea Party

1st Place – 8th Grade:

Ben Gregozeski – O’Neill Middle School

Title: Neuschwanstein Castle of Mad King Ludwig

1st Place – 7th Grade:

Anna Leopoldo – O’Neill Middle School

Title: Red-winged Blackbird

2nd Place – 8th Grade:

Maahi Shah – Herrick Middle School

Title: Monarch

2nd Place – 7th Grade:

Nora Kolev – Herrick Middle School

Title: A Clouded Sky

Honorable Mention - 8th Grade:

Zoe Bendik – Herrick Middle School

Title: Blue

Honorable Mention – 7th Grade:

Keira O’Donoghue – O’Neill Middle School

Title: Grandma Games

The winning artwork will be displayed at the Community Bank of Downers Grove throughout March.

