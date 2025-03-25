Downers Grove Junior Women’s Club names winners of junior high art contest

The Downers Grove Junior Women’s Club has named the winners of its annual junior high art contest. This year’s contest included 30 submissions from seventh and eighth-grade students from O’Neill and Herrick middle schools.
Best in Show:
Annabelle Hocking – Herrick Middle School, 7th Grade
Title: Breakfast Tea Party
1st Place – 8th Grade:
Ben Gregozeski – O’Neill Middle School
Title: Neuschwanstein Castle of Mad King Ludwig
1st Place – 7th Grade:
Anna Leopoldo – O’Neill Middle School
Title: Red-winged Blackbird
2nd Place – 8th Grade:
Maahi Shah – Herrick Middle School
Title: Monarch
2nd Place – 7th Grade:
Nora Kolev – Herrick Middle School
Title: A Clouded Sky
Honorable Mention - 8th Grade:
Zoe Bendik – Herrick Middle School
Title: Blue
Honorable Mention – 7th Grade:
Keira O’Donoghue – O’Neill Middle School
Title: Grandma Games
The winning artwork will be displayed at the Community Bank of Downers Grove throughout March.