IC Catholic Prep softball rallies past Hinsdale South in 8 innings: Saturday’s Buruban Life sports roundup

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 9, Hinsdale South 7 (8 innings)

Lucy Russ singled in two runs in the top of the eighth as the Knights rallied with four runs in the fifth, two in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Russ was 4 for 5 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored and Ari Zito was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Montini 19, Wheaton Academy 0 (5 innings)

Bridget Ryan was 3 for 4 with two triples and three RBIs, Kat Filkowski 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Danika Lucadello 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Cedona Barrett was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and gave up just two hits with seven strikeouts in the circle for Montini.

Baseball

Nazareth 2, Kenwood 1

The Roadrunners (3-0) scored a run in the bottom of the sixth for the nonconference win. Chase Zidlicky struck out five over four innings, allowing one run on two hits. Kamran Alikhan was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 1, Plainfield Central 1

Wheaton Academy’s goal was scored by Annika Vandervelde, assisted by Gianna Hughes. Wheaton Academy goalkeeper Noelle Niekamp had five saves.