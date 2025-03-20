When Sides Collide Shootout. Rich Township at Benet Academy Benet's Blake Fagbemi (0) puts up an acrobatic shot during their When Sides Collide Shootout basketball matchup between Rich Township at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area boys basketball team.

First Team

Hinsdale Central senior Vincas Buzelis

Vincas Buzelis, Hinsdale Central, senior, guard: South Dakota State recruit led Red Devils to 29-4 season, including a 25-game winning streak, and share of West Suburban Silver title. The 6-foot-4 guard, IBCA Class 4A second team All-State, averaged 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds, led Red Devils in points, rebounds and assists and scored in double figures in 30 of 33 games. MVP of Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic and all-tournament at Hoops for Healing tournament.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Luca Carbonaro

Luca Carbonaro, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, guard: The DuKane Conference Player of the Year led Tigers to 26-8 record and regional title. Carbonaro, IBCA Class 4A third team All-State, averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Led Tigers in deflections (28), steals (26) and charges taken and shot 78% at the free-throw line.

Benet senior Blake Fagbemi

Blake Fagbemi, Benet, senior, guard: Truman State recruit led 33-5 Redwings to the Class 4A state championship, program’s first state title. Fagbemi, IBCA Class 4A second team All-State, averaged 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, leading Benet in all three categories.

Fagbemi was Player of the Year in the East Suburban Catholic Conference, First Team All Tournament at Pontiac, All Tournamentat DeLaSalle Thanksgiving Tournament.

Daniel Pauliukonis

Daniel Pauliukonis, Benet, senior, forward: Southern Illinois recruit helped lead 33-5 Redwings to Class 4A state championship, program’s first state title. Pauliukonis, IBCA Class 4A second-team All-State, averaged 12.5 points and 4 rebounds and made 64 3-pointers.

All Conference ESCC, 1st Team All-Tournament Pontiac, All-Tournament De La Salle Thanksgiving

Lemont junior Gabe Sularski

Gabriel Sularski, Lemont, junior, guard/forward: South Suburban Conference Blue Player of the Year led Lemont to conference championship and sectional final in first year at the school after transferring from Benet.

The 6-foot-6 Sularski, one of the state’s top juniors, averaged 17 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds. IBCA Class 3A First Team All-State and Named to WJOL All-Tournament team.

Second Team

Bobby Grganto, Downers Grove North, senior, forward

Andrew Hill, IC Catholic Prep, senior, forward

Danny Loftus, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, guard

Michael Nee, Glenbard East, junior, guard

TJ Williams, Glenbard West, junior, guard

Honorable Mention

Josh Abushanab, Glenbard West, junior, forward; Jack Crowley, Downers Grove North, senior, guard; Mitchell Erickson, Glenbard South, senior, guard; Ayden Farrare, Hinsdale South, senior, guard; Connor Fitzgerald, York, senior, guard; Adam Flowers, Downers Grove South, junior, forward; Marc Gamble, Timothy Christian, junior, forward; Logan Glover, Glenbard West, senior, forward; Brady Goken, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, forward; Cameron Mercer, Riverside-Brookfield, junior, guard; Dillon Orozco, Hinsdale Central, senior, guard; Ian Polonowski, Lyons, junior, forward; OJ Powell, Willowbrook, junior, guard; Robert Sansone, Montini, junior, guard; Henry Schlickman, Wheaton North, junior, guard; Hayden Schroeder, Wheaton Academy, sophomore, forward; Colin Stack, Benet, junior, forward; Hunter Stepanich, York, junior, forward; Danny Snyder, Glenbard East, junior, guard; Jayden Wright, Benet, junior, guard.