Presley Wright’s 13-K gem paces Wheaton Warrenville South softball win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 4, Glenbard South 2

Presley Wright struck out 13 and allowed one earned run for the Tigers. At the plate, Lily Bobor was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Becca Chaney 2 for 4 for WW South.

Glenbard West 2, Batavia 1

Winning pitcher Olivia Salerno struck out eight, and Megan Stieglitz hit the game-winning homer for the Hilltoppers. Alexa Trybus had an RBI and Ainsley Bobroff a double.

Glenbard East 4, Buffalo Grove 1

Claire Bolda struck out 12 in a three-hitter, and Althea Fitzgerald tripled twice and scored a run for the Rams.

Lyons 8, Richards 5

Mary Sandman was 2 for 4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBIs, Lucy Dreher was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Lyla Replin hit a solo homer for the Lions.

Montini 13, Trinity 3

Kat Filkowski was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, four runs scored and two RBIs, and Aubry Raffen was 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and five RBIs for Montini.

Glenbard North 11, Bartlett 1

Tru Medina hit a two-run homer to cap off the run-rule win. Gianna Frcek also homered and had three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Avery Miller drove in two for the Panthers.

Baseball

St. Francis 14, Wheaton North 3

Nolan Galla was 4 for 5 with a homer, three runs scored and five RBIs, and Joey Gainer also homered and drove in two for the Spartans.

Maxwell Burke was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Wheaton North.

Glenbard West 7, Batavia 4

Henry Johnson struck out seven over three innings, and Jack Seagraves went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Nazareth 4, Reavis 2

Andrew Kouris doubled in the tying and go-ahead runs in a three-run sixth, and Mac McGarry, Connor McKay and Kouris combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Roadrunners (2-0).

Riverside-Brookfield 8, Young 7

Ethan Smith was 2 for 3 with a triple, Sean Campbell 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Jaden Despe 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Girls Soccer

Benet 8, Wheaton Academy 1

Ashley Polanco scored four goals for the Redwings (1-0).