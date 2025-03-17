Downers Grove South soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting student: prosecutors

A Downers Grove South High School soccer coach has been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, prosecutors said.

Christina Formella, 30 of the 1300 block of Hughes Avenue, Downers Grove, was charged Monday with one count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The court denied the state’s motion to detain Formella pre-trial and released her with conditions including no entry into Downers Grove South High School and no contact with anyone under the age of 18, according to the release.

On March 15, the victim, who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged assault, and his mother went to the Downers Grove Police Department to report inappropriate sexual contact allegedly committed by the boy’s soccer coach/tutor, later identified as Formella, authorities said.

An investigation by Downers Grove police and the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center revealed that in December 2023, the victim and Formella were in a classroom for a tutoring session before school began, when Formella allegedly sexually assaulted the boy, according to the release.

The victim’s mother discovered the alleged assault when looking through her son’s text message thread on his cell phone, according to the release.

On March 16, Downers Grove detectives conducted a traffic stop on Formella and arrested her.

Formella has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Community High School District 99 officials.

Formella was teacher in the special services department since the 2020-21 school year. She was a volunteer soccer coach starting in the fall of 2020, and was on the coaching staff for both girls and boys soccer since August 2021, according to an email sent Monday to Downers Grove South High School parents.

“We are devastated, and our community is reeling. An adult has been charged with the most serious of violations, and trust has been broken. Our team is here to support students who are impacted by this terrible news,” South Principal Arwen Lyp said in the email.

“The allegations against Ms. Formella are extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “It is alleged that she used her position of trust and authority as a tutor and a coach to sexually assault a minor student. The type of abuse and behavior alleged in this case will not be tolerated.”

“I want to thank our team of detectives for their dedication and thorough investigation of this deeply concerning case,” Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries said in the release. “The safety and well-being of our children remain our highest priority, and we will take all necessary actions to ensure that anyone engaging in this type of conduct is held accountable.”

Formella’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.