Timothy Christian’s Peter Buikema is the Suburban Life boys soccer Player of the Year

Timothy Christian senior goalkeeper Peter Buikema had a long-range plan.

Buikema, a four-year starter, started attending the Timothy Christian program in kindergarten. Over the years, joining several students who would become long-life friends and teammates, Buikema rose through the program to become an illustrious player for the Trojans.

“I’ve played soccer since I could walk,” Buikema said. “My parents wanted me to get involved as many sports as I could. Soccer happened to be the first thing I touched. I felt my love for soccer, evident from the first time I touched the ball.”

Several years later, Buikema, the first all-state selection in program history, leaves a lasting legacy in the net that will push future Trojans to strive to achieve greatness. Buikema, the 2024 Suburban Life Boys Soccer Player of the Year, wrapped up his career with an outstanding final season. He recorded 13 shutouts, while giving up 13 goals in 22 games for a 0.678 goals-against-average.

Timothy Christian coach Joel Zielke said Buikema raised the standard for his program.

“Peter developed into a great leader the last couple of years,” Zielke said. “He really grew and mature. He was a captain this year. He did a good job leading this group. His success comes from his training. Over the four years, he made some incredible saves and kept us in some games we probably didn’t belong in.”

Three-plus years ago, Buikema walked out onto the Trojans’ field with uncertainty over his role on the team. After the Trojans had two goalkeepers graduate, Buikema was thrust into the starting spot for a team with state aspirations.

“We kind of knew in the summer that Peter was our number one,” Zielke said. “Yeah, you want to have someone with experience back there, whether on the freshman level, JV level or with varsity minutes. It’s a tough spot, very demanding position. He had some tools. Through the season, he started showing some flashes. He was making good decisions, was athletic but very raw. (Goalkeeper) is such a specialized position. You need to get some of the fundamental things down.”

Buikema said he was unsure about his playing ability early in his first season.

“I struggled with the pressure because it felt a like a lot, but that comes with being a freshman,” Buikema said.

Behind a high-scoring offense, led by Chris Cruz, the Trojans advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals.

Wheaton Academy took advantage of the young goalkeeper in net, recording a 6-1 victory in the semifinals over the Trojans.

As the last line of defense, Buikema admitted the loss devastated him.

“It was almost heartbreaking because I knew we were a good team,” Buikema said. “It was tough, just to know I was the one who was supposed to be saving the shots. I felt the nerves of it all the way transferring over to my sophomore year.”

Zielke said he tried to console and motivate his talented but inexperienced goalkeeper.

“After the game, we talked and I told him that ‘you are just a freshman and you shouldn’t be in this position as a freshman and to keep working hard and things would turn over well for your future,’” Zielke said.

A season later, Buikema was back in the same position – the state semifinals. This time, Buikema played strong in the net in a 4-1 defeat to eventual state champion Quincy Notre Dame.

Since then, Buikema earned a reputation as a big-game goalkeeper willing to put his body on the line to help spark the Trojans to a victory. He finished his four-year career with 39 shutouts, while yielding just 79 goals in 87 games.

“Peter has all the tools you are looking for in an elite goalkeeper,” Zielke said. “He’s an unbelievable shot stopper who can make the big save, the ability with his feet to build out of the back and the ability to pick out a player on a 40-yard throw, like his assist against Hinsdale Central this season, and a competitor and someone who communicates well. He’s had an unbelievable career and continued to get better each year.”

Buikema, a four-year varsity baseball player, hails from a family of soccer players. He’s the oldest of four boys who all play soccer.

Buikema, who has a few options to play in college, said he was happy to be a leader on the pitch and a role model for his teammates – and for his younger brothers. Buikema credited Timothy Christian’s entire coaching staff for speeding up his development curve.

“I’m proud of my career,” Buikema said. “I haven’t digest it all yet, but I feel like in a couple of years, it will all hit me. I’m very proud of our success as a team. I have a lot of people to thank for helping me. I’ve tried to be successful and have fun, while also being very competitive. It was special to be a part of so many great teams.”