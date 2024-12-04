Man accused of possessing firearm, meth following high-speed chase in Oak Brook

A motion was granted Tuesday to detain pre-trial a Round Lake Beach man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Fernando Poblete Lopez, 29, of the 400 block of Meadow Green Lane, appeared at First Appearance Court charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. He also was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 3:22 p.m. Dec. 2, Oak Brook police attempted to a stop a black Ford Explorer near 22nd Street and Midwest Road for improper lane change and a tinted windshield.

The driver of the vehicle, later determined to be Poblete Lopez, did not stop and instead disobeyed the stop sign at Midwest Road and Comar, entered southbound traffic on Midwest Road and then entered the parking lot of a gas station, according to the release.

Poblete Lopez allegedly left the gas station and headed westbound on 22nd Street and ultimately made his way to eastbound Interstate 88. He continued to flee from police onto eastbound Interstate 290 where he exited the highway at Manheim Road southbound. He then allegedly traveled to westbound Roosevelt Road where he exited near Roosevelt Road and Euclid Avenue and fled on foot. He was taken arrested after a brief foot pursuit, authorities said.

Prior to entering the expressway, Poblete Lopez allegedly reached speeds of approximately 81 mph in a 45-mph zone. Once on the expressway, he reached speeds of approximately 91 mph. Poblete Lopez allegedly was in possession of approximately 24.2 grams of methamphetamine, which he threw away during the foot pursuit. Additionally, when searching Poblete Lopez’s vehicle, police allegedly located a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun with a fully loaded magazine and defaced serial number, according to the release.

“The allegations that Mr. Poblete Lopez fled from police at a high rate of speed on an extremely busy road in the midst of the holiday shopping season are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “For the second time in a week, a defendant who thought they could outrun law enforcement found out that in DuPage County law enforcement is well trained and prepared to safely apprehend those who would flee instead of pulling over.”

Poblete Lopez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23, 2024, for arraignment.