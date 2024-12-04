Kendall Medinger’s 22 points pace Willowbrook past Morton: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Willowbrook 63, Morton 49

Kendall Medinger scored 22, Ayanni Gusman 18 and Kristen Woods nine points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors.

Downers Grove South 52, Hinsdale South 46

Jakaylah Thomas scored 18 points, Hayven Harden had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Kamryn Gillespie scored 10 points for Downers Grove South.

Nazareth 62, TF North 43

Stella Sakalas scored 21 points and Sophia Towne 15 for Nazareth (4-1).

Montini 47, DePaul Prep 41

The Lady Broncos picked up their first GCAC win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lemont 65, Stagg 35

Zane Schneider had 18 points and eight rebounds and Alanas Castillo and Matas Gaidukevicius 12 points each for Lemont.

