Downtown Wheaton to celebrate holidays with variety of events

Winter is coming to downtown Wheaton and everyone’s seasonal favorites are back. Celebrate the season with this slate of upcoming events.

Small Business Saturday and Spotlight Series

Nov. 30

Celebrate small business this holiday season and learn about the entrepreneurs that make it all happen. When you shop small, you directly support these local entrepreneurs and their families. Tune in throughout the month to see the different businesses spotlighted by downtown Wheaton.

Nights of Lights

Nights of Lights returns to Adams Park for its fourth year. The park lighting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. Walk through Adams Park to see over 55,000 bulbs lighting the trees and an animated light display at the fountain.

Wheaton Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting Ceremony

The annual Wheaton Christmas parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 and includes a magical evening of lights, music and community. The parade will travel from Wheaton Avenue at Wesley Street south to Front Street, turn east (left) on Front Street and finish at Cross Street.

The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony immediately follows the parade. Then, enjoy the tree daily from 4 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 7.

Christmas Tree Walk

December - January

Stroll around town and enjoy this display of 50 4-foot Christmas trees decorated by your favorite downtown Wheaton shops and restaurants. Cast your vote for your favorite decorated tree.

Letters to Santa

Nov. 30 - Dec. 21

Drop your letter in Santa’s mailbox at the “W” Tent on Front Street by Dec. 21 to ensure he gets it in time for Christmas and include an email address so Santa can send a video reply.

New this year, downtown Wheaton has partnered with Town Square Wheaton for additional Letters to Santa drop-off locations. Visit townsquarewheaton.com/events for more information.

Santa & Mrs. Claus Under the “W” Tent

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 21, 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 14

Take a picture with Santa and check if you made the nice list this year.