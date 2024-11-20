Stella Sakalas’ 27 points lead Nazareth to opening win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 66, Stagg 39

Stella Sakalas poured in 27 points to lead the Roadrunners (1-0). Sophia Towne added 17 points and Lyla Shelton 11.

Glenbard West 62, Naperville Central 35

Makenna Yeager scored 23 points and Julia Benjamin nine for the Hilltoppers.

York 41, Glenbrook South 36

Olivia Silkaitis scored 21 points and Briley O’Brien 10 for the Dukes.

St. Charles East 58, Downers Grove South 22

Jakaylah Thomas scored 11 points and Hayven Harden had six points and 11 rebounds.

Lockport 38, Wheaton North 31

Sara Abdul scored 17 points for the Falcons.