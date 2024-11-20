West Chicago teen charged with first-degree murder detained pre-trial, prosecutors

A motion was granted Monday to deny pre-trial release for a West Chicago teen accused in the shooting death of two men Nov. 9, prosecutors said.

Ivan Ramirez, 18, of the 800 block of Parkside Avenue, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Nov. 12, Ramirez’s codefendant, Xavier Arevalo, 17, of the 400 block of Kenwood Avenue, was ordered detained pre-trial. Arevalo, who is charged as an adult, is facing identical charges.

About 6:14 p.m. on Nov. 9, West Chicago police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of West Forest Avenue. Police found two deceased individuals in a green Honda Civic with the driver’s side door ajar. The men were identified as Alejandro Rios and Antonio Delgado. Both men suffered apparent gunshots to their faces and chests, according to the release.

Police also found two loaded firearms and several boxes of THC vaping cartridges in the vehicle. Following an investigation, it is alleged that Arevalo and Ramirez arranged to meet Rios and Delgado to buy more than one $1,000 worth of THC vaping cartridges, according to the release.

When the victims arrived at the West Forest Avenue location, Arevalo entered the car’s passenger seat and Ramirez entered the rear driver’s side seat, authorities said.

Ramirez allegedly told the victims, who were both armed, that this was a robbery and fired his weapon. Arevalo allegedly shot Rios in the head and chest and shot Delgado in the chest multiple times, according the release.

Arevalo and Ramirez fled, but Arevalo was arrested a short time later at a local hospital. Ramirez was released from the hospital several days later and taken into custody, according to the release.

“While this was an isolated incident, that doesn’t make it any easier,” West Chicago Chief of Police Colin Fleury said in the release. “Violent crime affects us all and no community should be subjected to the type of violence alleged in this case.”

Ramierz’s will appear in court Dec. 16 for arraignment while Arevalo’s next court appearance is Dec. 9 for arraignment.