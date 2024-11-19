Kickoff the holiday season, support small businesses in Downers Grove

Downtown Downers Grove will hold Small Business Weekend from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.

A tree-lighting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Count down the lighting of the tree, which is decorated with more than 1,000 ornaments, created by the children of Downers Grove, with Santa and the Downers Grove Fire Department. Be sure to vote for your favorite holiday window displays and keep your eye out for gingerbread men hiding in downtown businesses as part of the gingerbread man hunt.

Cross items off your list with one-of-a-kind gifts during Small Business on Nov. 30. Santa will return to his gingerbread house from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 22. Enjoy a horse-drawn wagonette ride through downtown Downers Grove from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1. Rides depart from 1028 Curtiss St.

For more information on Small Business Weekend, visit downtowndg.org.