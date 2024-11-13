Man sentenced to 83 years for sexual assault of 10-year-old Addison girl

A former Addison resident was sentenced Wednesday to 83 years in prison for a 2022 home invasion and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

On Aug 30, a jury found Teodoro Garcia-Lopez, 32, guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault-victim under 13, two counts of home invasion, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Garcia-Lopez has been in custody at the DuPage County Jail since bond was set at $1 million in February 2022.

Judge Joseph Bugos presided over Garcia-Lopez’s trial and handed down today’s sentence.

About 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 2022, Garcia-Lopez entered the victim’s residence and found her and her brother alone in the house. The victim was playing in her bedroom with her brother when Garcia-Lopez entered the room and ordered her brother to leave, according to the release.

Garcia-Lopez ordered the victim to remove her clothes. She refused and fought back at which time Garcia punched her in the face and strangled her. Garcia removed the victim’s clothes and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Following the assault, the victim’s parents returned home at which time Garcia hid in a bathroom. Another family member discovered Garcia and alerted the girl’s father. When the father confronted Garcia, Garcia swung at the father with a knife before fleeing, according to the release.

One week later, on Jan. 30, the victim and her parents saw Garcia-Lopez walking on the street and contacted Addison police. The victim’s father detained Garcia until the police arrived at which time Garcia was arrested.

“Each and every one of us have the right to feel safe in our home,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Mr. Garcia-Lopez’s violent sexual attack on an innocent 10-year-old girl in her own home destroyed the safety and comfort a home provides, not just for the young victim, but for her family and had a chilling effect on the entire community. No one, particularly a young girl, should be subjected to such a horrific assault.”

Sentencing guidelines will require that Garcia-Lopez will serve approximately 63.5 years in prison before being eligible for parole.