Glen Ellyn Park District releases 2025 Winter Playbook

The Glen Ellyn Park District has released its 2025 Winter Playbook, filled with activities and events designed to keep residents of all ages entertained throughout the winter season.

The Winter Playbook includes several new events for this year, including a Holiday Senior Social on Dec. 18 and a free Winter Family Fun in the Neighborhood event on Feb. 25. Additionally, children can drop off holiday wishes in Santa’s Mailbox at the Spring Avenue Recreation Center from Nov. 18 through Dec. 13.

The playbook also includes popular returning events like Enchanted Evening, Frozen Fest and Grandparent and Me Winter Tea. Everyone can also contribute to a cleaner environment by recycling their holiday lights at park district facilities from Nov. 25 through Jan. 26.

For more information on upcoming events or to register, visit gepark.org.