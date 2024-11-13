26 District 58 students selected for ILMEA music festival

The Illinois Music Education Association has selected 26 Downers Grove Grade School District 58 students to participate in its annual District 1 Junior Music Festival on Nov. 23 at Unity Junior High School in Cicero.
The festival will involve students selected from more than 60 schools throughout the southwestern metropolitan Chicago area. The Junior Festival Band, Orchestra and Chorus will present a public Festival Finale Concert with the band playing at 2:30 p.m. and the choir and orchestra playing at 3:15 p.m.
The following students were selected to perform in the ILMEA Fall Festival:
Herrick
- Isabella Augustine - Junior Orchestra Viola
- Hazel Berger - Junior Orchestra Cello
- Elijah Borg - Junior Chorus Baritone
- Garrison Cheng - Junior Orchestra Violin
- Madison Davis - Junior Orchestra Viola
- Madeline Frankie - Junior Orchestra Violin
- Olivia Geise - Junior Orchestra Cello
- Benjamin Humphrey - Junior Chorus Baritone
- Brandon Jados - Junior Chorus Baritone
- Miles Januszyk - Junior Orchestra Violin
- Jonathan Noon - Junior Orchestra Violin
- Liam Olson - Junior Band Flute
- Alexander Sherlag - Junior Orchestra Viola
- Isla Steiner - Junior Chorus Soprano
- Aanya Sullivan - Junior Chorus Soprano
- Sam Trani - Junior Chorus Baritone
O’Neill
- Skyler Bakula - Junior Chorus Soprano
- Maclean Birch - Junior Orchestra Cello
- Rachel Bywater - Junior Chorus Alto
- Mihailo Callison - Junior Chorus Baritone
- Galina Carvajal - Junior Chorus Alto
- Audria Davies - Junior Orchestra Violin
- Mason Fuller - Junior Orchestra Bass
- Coraline Hahn - Junior Chorus Alto
- Jackson Haselhorst - Junior Band French Horn
- Bella Lambiasi - Junior Chorus Alto