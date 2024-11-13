26 District 58 students selected for ILMEA music festival

The Illinois Music Education Association has selected 26 Downers Grove Grade School District 58 students to participate in its annual District 1 Junior Music Festival on Nov. 23 at Unity Junior High School in Cicero.

The festival will involve students selected from more than 60 schools throughout the southwestern metropolitan Chicago area. The Junior Festival Band, Orchestra and Chorus will present a public Festival Finale Concert with the band playing at 2:30 p.m. and the choir and orchestra playing at 3:15 p.m.

The following students were selected to perform in the ILMEA Fall Festival:

Herrick

Isabella Augustine - Junior Orchestra Viola

Hazel Berger - Junior Orchestra Cello

Elijah Borg - Junior Chorus Baritone

Garrison Cheng - Junior Orchestra Violin

Madison Davis - Junior Orchestra Viola

Madeline Frankie - Junior Orchestra Violin

Olivia Geise - Junior Orchestra Cello

Benjamin Humphrey - Junior Chorus Baritone

Brandon Jados - Junior Chorus Baritone

Miles Januszyk - Junior Orchestra Violin

Jonathan Noon - Junior Orchestra Violin

Liam Olson - Junior Band Flute

Alexander Sherlag - Junior Orchestra Viola

Isla Steiner - Junior Chorus Soprano

Aanya Sullivan - Junior Chorus Soprano

Sam Trani - Junior Chorus Baritone

O’Neill