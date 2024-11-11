Park District of La Grange officials to ‘come up with a game plan’ following referendum’s approval

Improvements are planned for several Park District of La Grange parks following voters' overwhelming support of a property tax hike referendum (Sandy Bressner)

Joanne Knickelbein was pleased to learn a $13.86 million referendum for the Park District of La Grange easily won approval on Election Day.

Parks are important, especially for families with young children, said the frequent visitor to the La Grange Fitness Center on East Avenue.

”I think our kids need it. Grandkids,” Knickelbein, 70, said. “I know my grandson plays all the sports.”

A good park system can also boost a home’s value, she said during a break pedaling an exercise bike at the fitness center the morning after Election Day.

The referendum easily won approval by garnering about three of every four votes. With 12 of 12 precincts reporting, there were 6,161 “yes” votes, or 74.4%, compared to 2,122 “no” votes, or (25.6%, according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk’s office.

”We’re very excited,” said Jenny Bechtold, executive director of the Park District of La Grange. “The passing of the referendum shows our community has support for enhancing the recreational phases in parks, creating opportunities for all residents to connect, play and thrive.”

The victory was sort of expected.

A survey sent to 6,274 households in the summer showed the referendum had strong support among La Grange residents. Election Day results pretty much mirrored the survey’s response.

Seventy-three percent of those responding to the survey said they were likely to vote in favor of the referendum. Only 19% said they would probably or definitely vote “no” on the question.

”We wouldn’t put it on [the ballot] if we didn’t feel it wasn’t going to pass,” Bechtold said in September.

Per the park district, the estimated annual net tax impact of the proposed $13.86 million bond measure is $63 for a home with a fair market value of $500,000, or just over $5 per month.

”Not bad. Doable. Miss a meal,” Knickelbein said of the cost.

The district focused on multi-generational aspects of the plan, Bechtold said.

”It touched all residents. It wasn’t narrowly focused. It focused on everybody, which enhanced the vote.”

“We did a tremendous amount of community engagement because we did want their support and involvement,” she said.

Residents at meetings “provided their feedback and we listened.”

The park board will discuss the next steps to take when it meets Nov. 11, she said.

”We’ll figure out when we want to issue the bonds. We’ll come up with a game plan,” Bechtold said.

Some highlights of the referendum include: The park district’s first dog park at Gordon Park.

“Four-legged friends are important to people these days,” Bechtold said.

A nine-hole disc golf course is planned for Denning Park. Meanwhile, Gordon Park would get an irrigation system, new backstops, more shade trees and a bandshell that could be used for special events, rentals, concerts and recitals.

Four pickleball courts are planned for Sedgwick Park. Currently, the district has none. New playground equipment will be coming to Spring Park and Denning Park is getting a soccer field. A new door would be added at the community center, leading to the park, at Washington and Lincoln avenues.

The plan also features 42 new shade trees and six ornamental trees.

”We’re not planning on removing any trees, which was of great importance to our community,” Bechtold said.

“Park District officials are “grateful [the residents] put their trust and commitment in investing in our shared future,” Bechtold said.