Hinsdale Central scores three goals in 25 minutes to win 3A third-place game

Hinsdale Central players (from left) Michael DiTomasso, Kristof Dani, Matt Gantar and Antonio Azzo celebrate after Dani scored a goal against Edwardsville during the Class 3A third-place game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Hoffman Estates High School. (Scott Anderson)

HOFFMAN ESTATES - Three goals in the first 25 minutes was enough for Hinsdale Central to wrap up its 2024 soccer season in style with a 3-1 victory over Edwardsville to claim third place Saturday at the Class 3A state tournament.

Kristof Dani, Matthew Gantar and Austen Szurgot had a hand in two of the goals for the Red Devils at Garber Stadium on the campus of Hoffman Estates High School.

Hinsdale Central (16-9-1) won the fourth state trophy in program history, and third for coach Michael Wiggins who now has 431 career victories.

“(This) is a tough turnaround game for the guys who were coming off a disappointing 1-0 loss Friday night to Hersey in our semifinal,” Wiggins said. “But true to form with these young men, they came out and played with their usual pride, class, resolve and determination that makes me proud to be their coach.”

Hinsdale Central's Matt Gantar gets in between Edwardsville defenders Ben Leardi and Kaveen Shrestha to come up with the ball during the Class 3A State third place game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at Hoffman Estates High School. (Scott Anderson)

Gantar bagged the opener in the eighth minute before Dani doubled the advantage at 14 minutes after a lovely piece of ball movement through Szurgot and Gantar.

Kostas Zamalaitis put the finishing touches on the Red Devils’ dominating first half of play with a sublime finish off another terrific helper from Dani.

“Even when we started the season 1-6-1, none of us felt like the season was lost. After that loss last night we came out and played with a lot of energy and pride, which would show in this result,” Zamalaitis said.

Edwardsville coach Mark Heidersheid, whose team finished 15-10-1, took home the Tigers’ ninth state trophy and his eighth as he closes in on 400 career victories.

“We won it all in 2000 and 2013, but every time we come here, it’s still something special for all of us,” Heidersheid said.