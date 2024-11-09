Hinsdale Central falls to Hersey in state semifinal

Hinsdale Central's Kostas Zamalaitis heads the ball among a group of Hersey players Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, during their Class 3A state semifinal game at Hoffman Estates High School. (Mark Busch)

HOFFMAN ESTATES – Hersey has made a habit of scoring early all throughout the postseason, giving the Huskies the perfect kind of start needed in order to progress during the past two weeks.

However the biggest and most important opener thus far came Friday night at Garber Stadium in Hoffman Estates. Sophomore Adam Myslinski netted in the sixth minute which they protected the rest of the night to help the Huskies reach the 3A state final Saturday night.

The Huskies’ 1-0 defeat of Hinsdale Central sends Mike Rusniak’s club into its first state final in program history.

“You don’t really know what to say at this point. It’s all kind of surreal (but) these guys have worked so hard to get here, and we’re obviously very happy to be playing for a state title tomorrow,” said Rusniak.

The Huskies (18-3-5) will play Lane Tech (18-2-4) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Lane Tech defeated Edwardsville (16-9-1) in the second semifinal Friday, 3-2.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play in a state final, and to win (2014), so I told Mike (Rusniak) to enjoy the experience and have your guys go out and give it all just as they did tonight,” said Red Devils coach Mike Wiggins, whose club will play for third place in the morning at 10:30.

Myslinski bagged the eventual game-winner after a wonderful run up the right side to the end line by Kacper Lechowicz, who played a lovely ball across to Nik Van De Mark.

“I have to admit that everything happened so fast, and when I saw it all developing, I knew I had to get to the back post (and) luckily I was there to put the ball into an open net,” said Myslinski.

“(That) was just my third goal of the season, but I guess it was my biggest and most important one for us,” added Myslinski with a wry smile.

“We came out a little slow, and obviously we did not want to concede a goal that early. But we’ve kind of been a comeback team all season long, especially in the postseason, (so) none of us felt we couldn’t do it again tonight,” said Red Devils senior Austin Beard.

Both sides would exchange chances and half chances after this state semifinal finally settled in. But it was clear it would be a hard fought and fiercely played defensive contest with each club showing its meddle in its own end.

Jeremy Yi went close for the Red Devils (15-9-1) just before the half hour, as did teammate Clark Grosshans as the intermission neared.

“Hinsdale was such a great opponent. They played so hard for 80 minutes and made us work just as hard in order to get the result we came here for,” said Rusniak.

The Huskies faithful would cheer when they thought one of Nate Mabry’s patented long flip throws doubled the advantage, but their celebration ended abruptly when the referee waved off the 55th minute near goal.

Wiggins would continue to push numbers forward as the Red Devils went in search of finding the equalizer during the final 15 minutes.

Jack Semba forced senior Adrian Smakowski into action at 65 minutes, while a trio of free kicks and corners were parried away by the Huskies keeper. In the 80th minute he watched sophomore defender Lian Berk send a ball out of the box to help secure the Huskies’ historic victory.

“We threw a lot of numbers at them hoping to pull one back just as we have of late, but tonight we just were not able to do so,” said Beard.

“This team has a lot of pride, resolve and determination, so I know we’ll come out ready to play tomorrow in that third place game,” added Wiggins, whose next victory will be the 431st of his storied career.

“I don’t really know what to feel right now, but all I know is we are playing for a state title tomorrow night, and that’s the best feeling any of us can have,” said Huskies sophomore Johnny Antoniou.

