West Chicago man accused of reckless homicide in accident that killed elderly woman, prosecutors

A motion was granted Friday to deny pre-trial release for a West Chicago man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that claimed the life of an 85-year-old female resident of Winfield, prosecutors said.

Ryan Devine, 43, of the 1N 700 block of Prince Crossing Road, is charge with one count each of reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death and obstructing justice as well as numerous misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 1:16 p.m. Nov. 6, a crash occurred at County Farm Road and the DuPage County Complex entrance north of Manchester Road. Wheaton police saw a Jeep Wrangler, allegedly driven by Devine, with significant damage to the front and front passenger side, and a Honda CRV in the southbound lanes with significant front-end damage and front passenger side damage, according to the release.

Authorities determined that the Honda was northbound on County Farm Road, waiting to make a left-hand turn into the county complex’s main entrance. The green turning arrow was illuminated for northbound traffic on County Farm to complete their turn into the county complex while the southbound traffic on County Farm had a solid red light, according to the release.

As the victim’s Honda was making its left-hand turn into the county complex, Devine, who was traveling southbound on County Farm Road at a speed of 82 mph in a 35-mph zone five seconds before the crash, ignored the red light and crashed into the passenger side of the Honda, authorities said.

After the crash, Devine fled on foot but was located by authorities on the north side of Manchester Road minutes later. When arrested, Devine allegedly gave authorities a false name and resisted arrest, according to the release.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital while the driver was later discharged, according to the release.

“Mr. Devine’s alleged reckless driving on a busy road that travels through the middle of the county complex in the middle of the day demonstrates his complete disregard for public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “To the family and friends of the victim, I offer my sincerest condolences on their tragic loss. Experiencing the sudden, heartbreaking loss of a loved one is devastating, and I wish them solace and strength as they continue their lives with just their memories to see them through.”

“The alleged actions of Mr. Devine are reprehensible and resulted in a needless loss of life,” Wheaton Chief of Police Princeton Youker said in the release. “This was a horrific crash and may have been worse if not for the quick response of Sheriff (James) Mendrick’s deputies and our police officers who rendered aid to the injured and apprehended Mr. Devine when he allegedly fled on foot.”

Devine’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2 for arraignment.