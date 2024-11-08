Alex Barcenas, Downers Grove South outlast Downers Grove North for sectional title

Downers Grove South celebrates the win over Downers Grove North at the Class 4A Willowbrook Sectional Final on Thursday, Nov.7,2024 in Villa Park. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

VILLA PARK – Then-freshman Alex Barcenas started with the Downers Grove South varsity girls volleyball team as a freshman for then-new coach Madisen Babich.

The standout setter has watched the Mustangs learn how to win – and believe.

“This is definitely the greatest victory (so far),” said the now-senior Barcenas Thursday after Downers South captured its first sectional since 2004 by outlasting rival Downers Grove North 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 in the Class 4A Willowbrook Sectional title match.

“I’ve been able to see how DGS volleyball has progressed and the goals that we’ve set and now that were actually accomplishing them,” Barcenas said. “It’s a very emotional win for everyone and the start of something new.”

The breakthrough season for the Mustangs (26-13) continues after capturing their first regional and West Suburban Conference Gold titles since 2019.

Downers North (25-12), the sectional’s No. 1 seed and West Suburban Silver champions, beat the No. 2 Mustangs 25-27, 25-14, 25-19 Sept. 12.

“This is a very, very big victory for us. I think we all went in with the right mindset that we’re going to win,” said Downers South senior Sylvia Masiulionis, who had a team-best 11 kills.

“Babich told us, ‘Why not us? Why can’t it be us this time?’ That drove us to win.

Other statistical standouts were Barcenas (21 assists, eight digs, three kills), juniors Jayda Dixon (nine kills, seven digs, two aces), Lauren Curran (eight kills) and Keegan O’Keefe (four aces, five digs) and sophomores Leah Blaylock (six digs) and Leah Curran (five digs, two aces).

The Mustangs advance to the Riverside-Brookfield Supersectional at 5 p.m. Monday against Lockport (34-5), which beat them three times during the regular season – each in three sets.

“Definitely nothing can beat (tonight). I think we’ve had so many small victories throughout the season,” Babich said.

“I was satisfied with bringing the DGS name back with a conference title and a regional plaque and they are so hungry to just keep fighting and finding a way. That confidence finally came home for all of my roster after the regional championship.”

Downers North leaders were seniors Jenny Buehler (12 kills, 14 digs), Abby Gross (18 digs) and Sarah Rutkowski (3 kills, 2 blocks), juniors Nora Benjamins (7 kills) and Kelley Crowley (6 kills) and freshman Ellery Cabaj (24 assists, 8 digs).

Downers South led 13-3 in aces with both team making 10 errors. Before the Trojans rallied in the second set, the Mustangs at one point had 19 kills with two attack errors.

“The character of the seniors is who this team has been. I’ve never (before) been part of a group where no lead is insurmountable,” Downers North coach Mark Wasik said.

“This wasn’t our prettiest game. We had a lot of unforced errors but they always will have the fact that they just fought and found a way to make it a match.”

After that second set, the Mustangs could have faltered, but they never trailed in the third set after Jennifer Curran served for four points, including two aces, for an 8-4 lead.

Downers North came back to tie at 12, but Dixon served for four points and a 22-16 lead off a Lauren Curran kill and three attack errors.

The Trojans closed to 23-21. After their missed serve, Masiulionis achieved match point with a kill off the block.

“The major difference was when we lost that second set, we didn’t give up. We had trouble throughout the season just finishing the game,” Barcenas said.

“That’s what I think the biggest change is, our mindset. I don’t think our skills have changed. It’s just how we view stuff on the court.”

The Trojans’ strong senior class helped overcome having the all-conference Crowley sidelined since Sept. 13 with a torn lateral meniscus until returning for the postseason.

Down 8-1 to start a rough first set, the Trojans pulled out the second set on a Crowley kill and attack error to break a 23-23 tie after leading 23-21.

“Credit to South. They served us off the court. I’ve never seen so many balls trickle off a net and land short (for aces). It was bizarre. You can only grin,” Wasik said.

“South was just the more steady team. They didn’t make the mistakes we made.”