Chicago man accused of armed robbery at Elmhurst auto supply store: prosecutors

A motion was approved Tuesday to detain pre-trial a Chicago man accused of robbing a Wheaton AutoZone at gunpoint, prosecutors said.

Elliot Thomas, 38, of the 3400 block of W. Monroe Street, appeared at First Appearance Court charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm, a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Wheaton police on Monday responded to a call of a man with a gun at AutoZone, 809 East Roosevelt Road. Following an investigation, an individual, later identified as Thomas, allegedly entered the store, selected a Duralast torque socket set valued at $25.99 and exited the building, according to the release.

Thomas allegedly exited the store, activated the door security sensors at which time a female employee asked him to come back in the store. The employee followed Thomas outside the store and again asked him to return to the store. Thomas initially ignored the employee’s request but then turned to the employee and told her in a threatening manner “you don’t wanna know what I have in here.” Thomas allegedly unzipped a cross-body bag he had and showed the employee a pistol, later determined to be a loaded Stoeger STR-9, 9 mm pistol, with a 15-round magazine, according to the release.

Thomas then got into a 2002 Chevy Tahoe and fled. Moments later, Glen Ellyn police stopped Thomas during and allegedly found the loaded weapon inside the cross-body bag and the Duralast socket set inside the vehicle. Thomas was arrested at this time.

“It is alleged that Mr. Thomas not only stole merchandise from an AutoZone but then threatened an employee with a loaded weapon when she confronted him,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This type of violent crime will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law.”

“Technology and teamwork led to the swift apprehension of Mr. Thomas,” Wheaton Chief of Police Princeton Youker said in the release. “Through our officer’s efforts, we were able to ascertain the direction of travel of Mr. Thomas’ vehicle after the alleged armed robbery was reported. With the assistance of the Glen Ellyn Police Department, we located, stopped and arrested Mr. Thomas.”

Thomas’ next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2 for arraignment. If found guilty, Thomas faces a sentence of between 21 to 45 years in prison.