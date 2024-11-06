Wheaton Academy edges Burlington Central, advances to play St. Francis for sectional title

St. Francis’ Emma Delaney gets her shot past St. Viator’s Sydney Mittel and Avery Albritton, right, in an IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinal girls volleyball game in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Wheaton Academy’s Kianna Shields was a bit too much for Burlington Central Tuesday in Arlington Heights.

The Northern Illinois commit made sure not to just defend but to score as Wheaton Academy topped Burlington Central 25-22, 20-25, 25-20 in the semifinals of the Class 3A St. Viator Sectional.

With the win, top-seeded Wheaton Academy (28-6) advances to the sectional finals. It will be the first time that the Warriors have advanced this far.

Wheaton Academy will meet St. Francis in Thursday’s sectional final. St. Francis, which is the second seed, knocked off St. Viator 25-9, 25-17.

Shields was aggressive at the net for the Wheaton Academy. She had 14 kills and made things difficult for Burlington Central (28-9) defensively as well.

“I was mainly focused on my middle,” said Shields, who has been on the varsity squad for all four years.

“But thanks to my setter, Katelyn Kulesza. She put me in position to get points.”

Wheaton Academy won the first set 25-22. The Warriors built a 20-13 lead and then held off a late Rockets run.

The second set appeared to be heading in the same direction as Wheaton Academy led 11-6. Burlington trailed 19-18 when the Rockets fired off six consecutive points and pulled out the 25-20 win.

In the final set, Wheaton Academy trailed 7-4 before scoring 6 points in a row. The Warriors never trailed from there to win the match with a 25-20 score.

Kiera Morrison had 6 kills for Wheaton Academy while Mary Patrick had four kills, Abby Schroeder three kills and Kulesza added two kills.

“These girls have played together for so long,” Wheaton Academy coach Leah Dunlap said. “Especially the girls who have been on the team for three or four years.”

Burlington Central was making its first sectional appearance in 10 years. The Rockets were led by Leah Freesemann, who had six kills, Peyton Strout, Haidyn Schatz and Julia Johnson, who each had five kills, and Ainsley Wilson who had four kills.

“In the second and third game we fought back,” Burlington Central coach Julia Smagacz said. “We are proud to have won a regional title. I know they wanted more. This is a special group and the eight seniors will be remembered.”

St. Francis' Jenna Glaudel can't get to a Saint Viator shot in an IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinal girls volleyball game in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

St. Francis (26-12) used their size and depth at the net to handle St. Viator (27-10).

The Spartans, led by Addy Horner, who had 9 kills, scored 31 of their 50 points off of kills.

“In practice, a lot of our coaches will play with us,” said Horner, who has committed to play at Wisconsin next year. “We also have former players come back and play against us. We have a real good opposite side to swing against us. It just makes us better prepared.”

St. Francis jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the first set and never looked back, scoring the final five points of the set.

In the second set, the Spartans led 6-5 when they ran off five unanswered points to lead 11-5. St. Viator fought back, closing to 18-14. But St. Francis’ front line was just too much for the Lions.

Mackenzie Krzus had 7 kills, Emma Delaney had 6 kills, Delaney Zamis had 5 kills and Meg Taylor had 3 kills.

“We have worked very hard this year in having a diverse offense,” St. Francis coach Lisa Aston said. “That is the best I have seen them as far as spreading things out.”

St. Viator was led by Avery Albritton, who had four kills and Grace Geary, Erin Lynch, and Paige Oberbroekling, who each had two kills.

“St. Francis is an awesome team,” St. Viator coach Charlie Curtin said. “But I was proud of our girls and their fight in the second set. We never quit.”

