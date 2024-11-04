Man faces aggravated battery charges after crashing car into Elmhurst squad: prosecutors

A motion was granted Monday to detain pre-trial a Bellwood man accused of crashing his car into an Elmhurst squad car after he had been drinking, prosecutors said.

Jordan Boyd, 24, of the 100 block of Granville Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count each of aggravated battery great bodily harm – specific person, aggravated battery great bodily harm and criminal damage to government supported property as well as multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including DUI and transportation or possession of open alcohol by driver, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Elmhurst police on Sunday responded to a call of a fight in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue. As police drove down the street, an individual, later identified as Boyd, allegedly entered his vehicle and drove directly into a fully marked squad car causing the airbags in the squad car to deploy, authorities said.

The crash allegedly caused a large laceration to the face of the officer in the squad car and also caused the his pepper spray to explode, burning the left side of his back and abdomen. The officer was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Boyd was arrested and transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Following an investigation, it is alleged that police noticed an odor of alcohol emanating from Boyd’s breath and that he had slurred speech and blood shot glassy eyes when he was arrested, according to the release.

His BAC was 0.28. It is further alleged that as the squad car was approaching, Boyd quickly turned his car toward the squad car and made no attempt to avoid crashing into the squad car, according to the release.

“The allegations that after Mr. Boyd had been drinking, he purposely drove his vehicle into an oncoming squad car, injuring the officer within, are shocking,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “My office fully supports DuPage County law enforcement. The type of behavior alleged in this case that puts law enforcement officers at risk will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law.”

Boyd’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2 for arraignment.