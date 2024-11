Benet, Timothy Christian volleyball win regional titles: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Naperville Central 25-18, 25-21

Brooklynne Brass had 11 kills, Audrey Asleson 32 assists, five digs, four kills and three blocks and Aniya Warren 18 digs for the Redwings (36-1) in the Class 4A Naperville North Regional final. Sophia Chinetti added six kills and Gabby Stasys five kills.

Timothy Christian d. Rosary 25-14, 25-17

Abby VanderWal had 10 kills and eight digs, Bella Potempa nine kills and five digs, Miriam Pozdol-Niego nine digs and Elizabeth Alex 23 assists for Timothy Christian (35-2) in the Class 2A Rosary Regional final.

Fenwick d. Trinity 25-20, 25-19

Bella Gray had eight kills, Jordan Rossi four aces, three kills and two blocks and Hayley Bernahl 19 assists for the Friars (15-21) in the Class 3A Fenwick Regional.

Class 4A Whitney Young Regional

Downers Grove South d. Willowbrook 21-25, 25-23, 25-17

Hannah Kenny had 10 kills, 17 assists and 16 digs, Kendall Norton 17 assists, Anna Marinier nine kills and seven digs and Melanie Marinier seven digs for Willowbrook (29-8).

Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional

Downers Grove North d. Hinsdale Central 25-17, 25-18

Class 4A Lyons Regional

Oak Park-River Forest d. Lyons 25-16, 27-29, 25-19

Class 4A Wheaton Warrenville South Regional

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Glenbard West 25-12, 25-23

Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional

Montini d. Hinsdale South 25-20, 19-25, 25-18

Class 3A Glenbard South Regional

Lemont d. Glenbard South 25-16, 20-25, 25-19

Class 3A Wheaton Academy Regional

Wheaton Academy d. Lake Forest 25-9, 25-11

Class 3A St. Francis Regional

St. Francis d. Resurrection 25-9, 25-14

Class 2A Regina Dominican Regional

IC Catholic Prep d. Aurora Central Catholic 25-5, 25-16