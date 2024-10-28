Lyons High School names October South Campus Students of the Month

Lyons Township High School has named its October South Campus Students of the Month. Students are nominated by faculty and staff for achievements in coursework and then selected as the most exemplary students in each subject.
The October South Campus Students of the Month are:
- William Anderson, La Grange Park
- Eileen Cavaliere, La Grange Park
- Zion Crockrell, La Grange
- Hannah Herchenroether, Western Springs
- Jaise Martinez, Indian Head Park
- Matej Naunov, La Grange
- Violeta Posadas-Martinez, Brookfield
- Rianna Salazar, Brookfield
- Joel Sanchez, Brookfield
- Georgia Sisto, Willow Springs
- Daniela Tarbajovsky, La Grange Park
- Luke Vaupell, La Grange Highlands
- Laura Westfall, La Grange Park