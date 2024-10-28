Lombard Historical Society’s 14th annual Christmas Mart on Maple Street Nov. 2

The Lombard Historical Society's 14th annual Christmas Mart on Maple Street will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at multiple locations along Maple Street in Lombard. (Image provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society’s 14th annual Christmas Mart on Maple Street will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at multiple locations along Maple Street in Lombard. Admission and parking are free at all Christmas Mart locations.

Shop for unique gifts from more than 100 artists, crafters and vendors at the following locations:

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 220 S. Lincoln St.

The First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St.

Lombard Bible Church, 111 S. Park Ave.

First United Methodist Church, 155 S. Main St.

Calvary Episcopal Church, 105 W. Maple St.

Lilac Emporium Gift Shop, 23 W. Maple St.

Participating churches may offer hot lunches to go along with their shopping selection. For full information, visit lombardhistory.org, email info@lombardhistory.org or call 630-629-1885.