Hinsdale Central boys golf wins Class 3A state championship

Hinsdale Central's Dru Devata tees off on Monday Oct. 7, 2024, during the 3A sectional match held at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Led by Dru Devata, who shot a 3-under par 141 over the two-day tournament to tie for third place, Hinsdale Central’s boys golf team won the Class 3A state championship on Saturday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

Hinsdale Central and Evanston both posted 588 team scores, with the Red Devils taking the championship on a tiebreaker.

Hinsdale Central, runner-up the last two years, won its first state championship since winning an IHSA record seven titles in a row from 2012-2018. Wheaton Warrenville South (593) was fourth. WW South’s Charlie Gilligan shot a 144 for sixth place and Hinsdale Central’s Michael Jorski a 145 to tie for seventh, with WW South’s Callan Fahey at 146 for ninth.

At the Class 2A tournament at Normal’s Weibring Golf Course, Wheaton Academy freshman Ben Patel and sophomore Owen Coniaris both shot a two-day score of 140 to tie with Marmion’s Regan Konen for the low score. Konen, the defending champion, won the playoff to repeat as champion. Lemont’s Joey Scott tied for seventh. Nazareth was seventh and Lemont eighth in the team race.

At the Class 2A girls tournament, Hinsdale Central (620) was third behind Glenbrook North (585) and Stevenson (608). Hinsdale Central senior Elyssa Abdullah shot a 145 over two days for sixth. At the Class 1A girls tournament Nazareth was fifth.