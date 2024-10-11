Elmhurst History Museum breaks ground on outdoor performance space

George Szczepaniak, Elmhurst Heritage Foundation president (left); Scott Levin, mayor of Elmhurst; Dave Oberg, Elmhurst History Museum executive director; and Jess Wandersee, Elmhurst History Museum curator of education and public programs. (Photo provided by Elmhurst History Museum)

The Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., has broken ground on a performance space that will bring a new outdoor stage to Elmhurst beginning in spring 2025.

The project includes numerous enhancements to the Elmhurst History Museum campus, including building a band shell on the east lawn and converting a portion of the east parking lot into flex space for an audience.

The new performance space was made possible with funding through an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Public Museum Capital Grant and support from the Elmhurst Heritage Foundation.