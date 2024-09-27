Man gets 38 years in prison for two DuPage County armed robberies

A Chicago man on parole for two armed robberies in Cook County was sentenced Thursday to 38 years in the prison for robbing at gunpoint a Downers Grove gas station and an Oakbrook Terrace convenience store on the same day in June 2021.

Robert Howard, 31, formerly of Chicago, appeared at his sentencing hearing in front of Judge Daniel Guerin. Bond was denied for Johnson in June 2021, and he has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time.

Howard on July 25 plead guilty to two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, a Class X felony. Due to Howard’s criminal history, he was extended term eligible, resulting in a sentencing range of between 21 to 60 years, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 2:42 p.m. June 15, 2021, Downers Grove police responded to the Speedway gas station, 5004 Fairview Ave., for a report of an armed robbery. Police searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the offender provided by the store clerk, according to the release.

Authorities learned that prior to their arrival, Howard entered the store, went to a cooler and took an item before walking to the counter where the register is located. He then raised his shirt and revealed a gun in his waistband. He went behind the counter, ordered the store clerk to open one of the cash registers, which she did, and took the cash from the register, according to the release.

Howard then removed the gun from his waistband, pointed it at the clerk and said, “Open the register. I’m gonna shoot you if you don’t give me the money.” When the clerk was unable to open the second cash register, Howard took two packs of Newport 100 cigarettes and fled on foot, according to the release.

After identifying Howard as a suspect in the case, authorities searched his residence on June 21, 2021. When Howard arrived at the house for a meeting with his parole officer, he saw the police and began to run but tripped and fell and was subsequently arrested, according to the release.

At the time of the arrest, Howard had a loaded semiautomatic handgun in his waistband that matched the description of the gun used in Speedway gas station robbery, authorities said.

About 3:38 p.m. June 15, 2021, Howard entered the 7-Eleven convenience store on 14th Street in Oakbrook Terrace, requested a job application and filled it out while waiting for the store to clear. After a short time, Howard approached the store clerk, brandished a handgun and took approximately $400 from the cash register before fleeing, according to the release.

“On parole for less than seven months, Mr. Howard has no business being in possession of a loaded handgun, let alone terrorizing two hard-working individuals at gunpoint to commit two armed robberies,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Mr. Howard’s repeated criminal behavior demonstrates his complete disregard for the rule of law and public safety. Judge Guerin’s 38-year sentence, however, sends the message that in DuPage County, we respect the law, and anyone found guilty of armed, violent criminal behavior will be held accountable.”