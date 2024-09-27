Alex Barcenas, Downers Grove South volleyball on track for first winning season since 2019

Senior Alex Barcenas continues making significant progress as a four-year starting setter along with her Downers Grove South girls volleyball teammates.

Off to a 14-8 start, the Mustangs are on track for their first winning season, and perhaps first regional title, since 2019.

“I feel like this is the team that is definitely going to make the change in the DGS program,” Barcenas said. “Everybody has a great work ethic, the skill. Everybody’s athletic. Everybody has that will to push themselves. And that’s why everybody works so well together.

“I’ve been trying to just focus on that one goal, trying to better every hitter, trying to keep my team’s positive attitude and also trying to be a great leader on the court and just a friend as well.”

With 1,719 assists so far, Barcenas has put herself among the top setters from the Mustangs’ glory days that included Class AA state titles in 2002, 1999 and 1996.

Madisen Babich also began as Downers South’s head coach when Barcenas was a freshman. Babich was an all-state libero at Lyons Township and starred at Cal State Fullerton. She recently was named the boys volleyball head coach at Sandburg.

Babrich enjoyed a milestone Sept. 19 – her first coaching victory over the Lions 25-21, 17-25, 25-23 in La Grange.

“After four years of trying to beat them, we were well overdue. As an alum, it feels great,” Babich said. “Our biggest focus this year as we’re calling is is change the story, getting back to DGS volleyball roots and the tradition that has always been there prior to me, back in the day.”

Downers Grove South finished 17-19 last season and lost in the Class 4A regional semifinals. The Mustangs were 14-23 in 2022 and 13-24 in 2021.

Recalling her freshman season, Barcenas now can laugh, an infectious laugh that characterizes the comfort with her leadership role that keeps things light but focused.

“Mentally this sport has taught me so much. It taught me how to be hard on myself,” Barcenas said. “I used to be, in Babich’s words, like a cry baby freshman year. But now I take that as criticism to push myself.

“I try not to back down from challenges. Rather I try to get over them. I try to create new challenges for myself and volleyball has definitely taught me that mentality.”

Barcenas has 351 assists this season, 86 digs and 16 service aces for a roster with four seniors. Senior Sylvia Masiulionis (155 kills this season) remains a go-to hitter since joining varsity late her sophomore year.

“That’s our dynamic duo,” Babich said.

There’s also juniors Keegan O’Keefe (153 digs, 19 aces), Jayda Dixon (108 kills) and Niya Mincheva (17 aces) and sophomores Jennifer Curran (83 kills, 21 blocks) Claire Cushing (14 blocks) and Leah Blaylock (15 aces).

According to IHSA.org, Shannon Parker is the Mustangs’ documented career assists leader with 2,681 from 1999-2001, which ranks No. 17 all-time. Liz Ortegal was an all-state setter for the 1996 state champions. Last season, Barcenas was honored for surpassing 1,000 assists.

“Honestly, her energy and voice and leadership and smile and laughter are so contagious on the court that we need,” Babich said. “She’s the one that girls kind of look at as, ‘Are we OK? If Alex says we’re OK, we’re OK.’

“Her presence makes all of the difference right now. She’s always so goofy but I think that’s what we need. If one girl is positive, I feel like everyone then will be OK. Alex is that one person that keeps it all together.”

Barcenas began playing at Lakeview Junior High as a setter because “they needed somebody” but quickly embraced the position. She wants to continue playing in college and follow older sister Trisha in becoming a management consultant.

“I definitely don’t want to end (volleyball) right now,” Barcenas said. “(Volleyball has) really built me as a player but also as a person.”

All-Tournament

Senior libero Aniya Warren was named tournament MVP for the second straight year after helping Benet defend its championship at the Wheaton Classic Saturday. Also all-tournament were Benet juniors Lynney Tarnow and Brooklynne Brass, Downers Grove North senior Jenny Buehler, IC Catholic Prep senior Emily Carling, Lyons Township sophomore Taylor Carroll, Wheaton Warrenville South senior Lauren Coyne, Lemont senior April Rice and Hinsdale Central senior Ava Young.

Glenbard West won its invitational Saturday with senior Gabby Orozco and sophomore Cara Herbert on the all-tournament team along with Glenbard South senior Brooklynn Moore, Glenbard East sophomore Belle McDermott and Hinsdale South junior Kotryna Melstrad. Timothy Christian won the Manteno Invite with three all-tournament selections – senior Abby Vander Wal, junior Bella Potempa and sophomore Audrey Williams.