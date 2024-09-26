Wheaton police warn residents of phone scam

The Wheaton Police Department has received several reports from residents who were called by individuals claiming to be from the Wheaton Police Department or the Wheaton Police Department Union soliciting payment or donations, according to police department news release.

These calls are a scam. The Wheaton Police Department does not call individuals to ask for donations or payment of any type, authorities said.

If you receive a call like this, end the call. Do not give the caller any personal information or banking information and report the call to the Wheaton Police Department using the following link: https://www.frontlinepss.com/wheaton or by calling 911.