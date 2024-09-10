Boys cross country: Wheaton Warrenville South All-Stater Sy Narayanan has sights set on finishing even higher

Wheaton Warrenville South senior boys cross country runner Sy Narayanan achieved his first top-25 all-state honors at the 2023 Class 3A state meet.

Improving from 79th in 2022 to an impressive 12th at Peoria’s Detweiller Park last Nov. 4, Narayanan thought he could have done even better.

“I would have probably liked to race a bit smarter, not gone out with the front guys. Overall, I was pretty happy with it,” Narayanan said about his 14:36.90. “It would be great to be up with them (this time). That would be one of the goals. Low 14:00s would be nice, but I don’t know. We’ll see what the season has.”

Narayanan is the eighth-highest finisher among the 14 returning top-25 all-staters from the 2023 race. He’s already shown he can go faster at Detweiller. At last season’s Richard Spring Invitational Sept. 16, Narayanan’s ninth-place 14:30.8 edged the Tigers’ 3.0-mile school record of 14:30.9 at Detweiller by 2020 graduate Billy Hauenstein in finishing eighth at the 2018 state meet.

“We didn’t realize it until the end of the day, but it’s pretty cool to have my name on a (record) board, somewhere,” Narayanan said.

Hauenstein is the only three-time all-stater in program history. The highest finish by any runner representing WW South is seventh by Jon Popejoy in 20023.

“Sy is a very tough-minded, dedicated, all-in runner,” WW South coach Chris Kuntz said. “He’s an extremely hard worker. I don’t think he’s reached his potential and he’s got very high goals.”

Defending 3A state champion Downers North is ranked No. 1 pre-season by the ILXCTF, MileSplitIL and Illinois Running News cross country websites. Downers North junior Philip Cupial (seventh, 14:30.56) and senior Grant Schroder (10th, 14:36.05) are the No. 3 and 6 finishers from 2023 state. Junior Will Surratt placed 30th.

Wheaton North senior Aidan Murphy (23rd) is the last returning 3A all-stater. WW South senior Aiden Noel was 49th. With Narayanan and Noel leading the way, the Tigers should improve upon finishing 17th at state after winning the Lake Park Sectional by 40 points. They were ranked No. 8 preseason in two polls and No. 12 by Illinois Running News.

“Hopefully we’ll do really well this year,” Narayanan said. “It helps being your final year. You really want to make it a good one. Everyone’s stepped up, worked hard. I’m excited to see what I can do.”

Before high school, Narayanan and Noel knew each other at Hubble Middle School but were not close. That changed quickly thanks to high school cross country.

“We train together all of the time,” Narayanan said. “I don’t think we’ve ever worked out separately. It’s definitely a morale boost having someone there with you all of the time.”

At state last year, they were determined to work together and put themselves in all-state contention. Narayanan was in second place at one and two miles (9:32.7). Noel was 12th after one and two miles (9:40.7). Then it was just a matter of trying to hang on. Noel remained among the middle of the all-staters until the final 200 meters.

“Aiden and I were together at the start. Near the end, I was struggling a little bit, but I still had some left in the tank,” Narayanan said.

Narayanan’s father, Mahesh, is the head women’s cross country coach and assistant women’s track and field coach at North Central College. His mother, Amy, was a Division III track All-American at North Central. After chasing the Tigers’ 3,200 and 1,600-meter school records in track, Narayanan plans to run in college. He’s interested in psychology.

“That’s the goal, but we’ll see what happens,” Narayanan said. “I feel like I learned a lot (from state). Hopefully a lot of knowledge I can use this year.”

In all three 3A polls, York is No. 7, 8 or 9 the three 3A polls and the Tigers are ranked No. 8 twice and No. 12 by Illinois Running News. Lyons Township is top 15 in all three. In one poll, Glenbard West is as high as No. 20 and Hinsdale Central at No. 25.

In 2A, Benet is ranked between No. 6 and 18 and defending 2A state runner-up Glenbard South between No. 14 and 25. Montini has one top-10 1A ranking. Returning 2A all-starters are Benet senior Finn Richards (5th, 14:44.75) and Glenbard South sophomore Tom Jochum (15th). Benet senior Aiden Hulett (26th) was 1.51 seconds from 25th. In 1A, Montini senior Nolan Ferris was 35th.