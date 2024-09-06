Felon accused of possessing multiple handguns in Hinsdale: prosecutors

A motion to detain pre-trial a Chicago convicted felon accused of possessing multiple handguns was granted Friday in DuPage County First Appearance Court, prosecutors said.

Rakeem Wilton, 28, of the 4800 block of South Calumet Avenue, is charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon and multiple misdemeanor and petty offenses including transportation of open alcohol by a driver, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 5 a.m. Sept. 5, Hinsdale police attempted to stop a Jeep Patriot with Ohio license plates at Madison and 4th streets for improper lane usage and no headlights. The Jeep, allegedly driven by Wilton, failed to pull over and ultimately crashed at Vine Street and Hinsdale Avenue after striking a raised curb, according to the release.

Wilton then exited the vehicle and ran about 50 feet before being arrested. During the pursuit, Wilton allegedly threw an object, later determined to be a loaded .380 caliber Smith and Wesson M&P Bodyguard pistol with five rounds in the magazine, out of the car window, according to the release.

Police also removed a loaded .40 caliber Springfield Armory XD-40 pistol with one round in the chamber from the front driver’s side floorboard of the Jeep, authorities said.

“Due to Mr. Wilton’s criminal history and past felony convictions, he has lost the right to legally possess a gun,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The allegations that Mr. Wilton, a convicted felon, was illegally in possession of two loaded weapons in a quiet, residential area near two elementary schools, attempted to flee from police both in the Jeep and on foot and was found with open alcohol in the vehicle, are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

Wilton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 30 for arraignment. If found guilty, Wilton faces a penalty of between six to 30 years in prison.