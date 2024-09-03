Man accused of hate crime following incident in Lombard park: prosecutors

A Lombard man has been charged with yelling racial slurs and displaying a BB gun at a Lombard Park District facility, prosecutors said.

Carl Walsh, 35, of the 600 block of Grace Street, appeared at First Appearance Court Sunday charged with one count of hate crime – public park or community center and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Sunday, the victim and four other individuals were gathered at the park near the Lombard Lagoon when an individual, later identified as Walsh, allegedly blew a whistle, screamed racial slurs and “white power” and gave a Nazi salute, all directed at the victim, according to the release.

Walsh allegedly lifted up his shirt and began waving around a gun, at which time the group left and called Lombard police, authorities said. Police responded to the park before going to Walsh’s house where he was arrested, according to the release.

“While DuPage County is a welcoming community, we do not tolerate or welcome the type of behavior alleged against Mr. Walsh,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and together we must reject this type of behavior whenever we see it.”

Walsh’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 30 for arraignment.