Grant leads to major improvements at Waiola Park in La Grange

A matching grant was awarded to the Park District of La Grange for improvements at Waiola Park. The park district received confirmation in January that it will receive a matching grant of $600,000 from the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. (Sandy Bressner)

Waiola Park in La Grange will get a significant upgrade next year thanks to a state grant the Park District of La Grange secured in January.

The park district received a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant that will pay for half of the improvements at Waiola Park. Existing reserves will pay for the remainder.

Improvements will include updates to the basketball courts, T-ball field, walking path and soccer field, as well as the addition of new outdoor fitness stations, playground equipment, a pollinator garden and a shelter.

A landscape structures playground was the top choice for the park in a recent survey, with about 60% of those surveyed supporting the proposal. About 39.5% of those surveyed selected the vibrant color scheme for the playground, according to a park district news release.

Managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the OSLAD grant program is a state-financed, matching grant program that provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public outdoor recreation areas.

The district now is “focusing on developing the construction designs and initiating the bidding process,” according to the release.

“The design for Waiola Park has been approved and we anticipate commencing the project between March or April of 2025,” the release stated.

The PDLG Comprehensive Master Plan was approved by the park board in November 2022.

“The district is moving forward with exploring the feasibility of completing projects indicated by our residents through the master planning phase,” according to the release.

The park district intends to apply for an OSLAD grant this year for Gilbert Park that will be announced the following year, if it is awarded, the release stated.

Recently completed projects include installation of energy efficient lights at ballfields in Sedgewick Park, along with refreshed ball fields at Gordon, Gilbert and Waiola parks.

Additionally, the Morton Arboretum and local volunteers recently planted new trees at Denning Park, according to the release.