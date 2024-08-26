COD trustees to fill vacant board seat

College of DuPage trustees will announce who will fill a vacant seat on the board at a special meeting this week.

Heidi Holan, who most recently served as the board’s vice chair, stepped down last month because she was moving out of the district.

The board as a result must appoint a trustee to serve until the next election in April 2025.

The board reviewed applications from 28 candidates and interviewed five finalists.

A final selection will be revealed at a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 29, in the Student Services Center, Room 2200, on the school’s Glen Ellyn campus, 425 Fawell Blvd.

The board recently elected Trustee Florence Appel, a retired educator, to replace Holan in the role of vice chair.

