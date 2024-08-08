Three juveniles accused of attempted carjacking in Downers Grove: prosecutors

Three male Cook County juveniles--two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old--accused of attempted vehicular hijacking in Downers Grove will be detained until at least their next court appearance, prosecutors said.

The three juveniles also face misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and obstructing a peace officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Additionally, two of the juveniles, one of the 14-year-olds and the 15-year-old, are charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to the release.

The juveniles each appeared at a detention hearing Thursday where Judge Demetrius Panoushis ordered they be detained. A fourth juvenile allegedly involved in the incident has been identified but is not yet in custody, according to the release.

About 12:30 a.m. Aug. 3, Downers Grove police received a call from a woman alleging that four individuals, later identified as the juveniles, attempted to carjack her vehicle, authorities said.

Prior to the 911 call, the juveniles allegedly went to a Downers Grove parking deck, broke the rear window of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra and attempted to start the car.

They were unable to start the car and allegedly blocked a road in downtown Downers Grove. When the driver came to a stop, they surrounded her car and pulled on the door handles, according to the release.

The juveniles allegedly slapped the car window, kicked the door and yelled at the woman to get out. When the woman called 911, the offenders fled on foot, and the woman drove away. Police located the juveniles near Maple Avenue and Main Street a short time later, authorities said.

Upon seeing police, the juveniles ran, and police were only able to arrest one of them, according to the release. Through further investigation, officers identified the other three juveniles allegedly involved.

About 4 a.m., the three juveniles returned to the Downers Grove parking deck and stole a 2017 Hyundai Tucson. The car was recovered by the Chicago Police Department on Aug. 6 in the 6200 block of Eberhart Avenue.

Three of the four juvenile suspects have been taken into custody.

“At just fourteen and fifteen-years-old, the juveniles charged in this case now find themselves facing multiple serious felony charges,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “In DuPage County we have zero tolerance for such violent behavior, and anyone accused of such, regardless of their age, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The next court appearance for two of the juveniles is scheduled for Aug. 15 while the remaining juvenile has an Aug. 14 court date.