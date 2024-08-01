Man charged with drug-induced homicide for supplying illegal narcotics to Darien resident: prosecutors

A motion was granted Thursday to deny pre-trial release for a Berkeley man charged with supplying a fatal dose of illegal narcotics to a Darien resident, prosecutors said.

Willie Woodgett, 37, of the 1400 block of Morris Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count of drug induced homicide, a Class X felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On July 24, an arrest warrant was issued for Woodgett. He was arrested on July 30, according the release.

On March 30, 2023, Michael Rice arranged to receive illegal narcotics from Woodgett. At about 11 p.m. that day, Woodgett went to Rice’s home and gave him the narcotics, according to the release.

Rice ingested the narcotics between March 30 and April 1, 2003, and subsequently died from a drug overdose. About 12:38 p.m. April 1, Darien police responded to a call made by the victim’s mother regarding an unconscious male in the family home, according to the release.

Rice was pronounced dead on April 2, 2023. An autopsy determined the cause of death was combined drug toxicity of fentanyl, ethanol, diphenhydramine, alprazolam, xylazine and buprenorphine, authorities said. Rice was prescribed alprazolam.

Darien police identified Woodgett as the individual who allegedly supplied the fatal dose of narcotics to Rice, according to the release.

“The tragic death of another promising life serves as a terrifying reminder of the extreme danger illegal narcotics, particularly fentanyl, continue to be in our communities,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Abruptly losing a family member can have a paralyzing effect on not just the immediate family, but also on surviving friends and relatives.

“The charges filed against Mr. Woodgett sent a crystal-clear message that if you supply narcotics that cause the death of another, you will be identified, charged, prosecuted and if found guilty, face up to 30 years in the penitentiary.”

“Unfortunately, drug usage and overdoses continue to be a scourge on society,” Darien Chief of Police Greg Thomas Thomas said in the release. “While efforts such as drug collection points, changes in how doctors can prescribe medicines, rehabilitation centers and the use of Narcan have been successful, there are still too many times that this type of tragedy occurs.”

Woodgett’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 26 for arraignment.