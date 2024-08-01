Elmhurst Memorial Hospital’s foundation’s 20th annual Autumn Affair set for Sept. 7

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 20th annual Autumn Affair gala will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, 120 E. Delaware Place in Chicago. (Image provided by Endeavor Health)

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 20th annual Autumn Affair gala will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, 120 E. Delaware Place in Chicago.

The event will begin with cocktails and a silent auction, followed by dinner, a live auction with auctioneer Chris Hensley and dancing with music provided by The DJ Firm.

The Autumn Affair is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year and supports Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital programs and services that directly impact patients. Proceeds from the event will help Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital’s emergency department meet the growing needs of its patients.

For information about purchasing tickets, becoming a sponsor or donating items for the auctions, visit emhfoundation.org/autumnaffair or call 331-221-0388.