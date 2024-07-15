West Suburban Food Pantry expands offerings to include a menu of support services

The West Suburban Community Pantry offers a wide variety of produce to the individuals it serves, but other services such as cooking and fitness classes are also available. (photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

The West Suburban Community Pantry is taking a holistic approach to serving the residents of DuPage and Will counties.

Every person who visits the Woodridge-based pantry has access to its support services, which have been expanded to address clients’ quality of life and stability.

The pantry now offers short-term case management, mental health support and various wellness programs supported by community partners, including nutrition education and wellness through the University of Illinois Extension.

Support services also helps pantry clients apply for public programs, including SNAP and utility assistance, and connects families and individuals to more than 80 community partners offering additional social support.

“People may come to us because they are struggling to afford groceries, but often that’s just one symptom of whatever crisis they are experiencing,” said Suzanne Armato, the pantry’s executive director. “Our support services allow us to help our community in a holistic way”

The pantry’s first mission is to increase access to nutritious foods through an in-person market, online ordering, senior home delivery and child nutrition programs in local school districts.

But the pantry also offers wellness workshops, cooking lessons and children’s events.

For example, the pantry has partnered with certified personal trainer Mike Whitman to offer offer group exercise classes. First held in the conference room of the pantry headquarters, classes are now at Edwards Health and Fitness, 6600 Route 53, Woodridge. Exercise classes are three weeks on and three weeks off.

“Director of Supportive Services Nancy Chatterjee and her team are instrumental in building the relationships that allow these services,” said Sarah Corbin, the pantry’s director of communications and engagement.

Through a partnership with the University of Illinois Extension, adult cooking classes and soon children’s cooking classes are available.

The once-a-month adult class, led by an Extension teacher, uses seasonal ingredients available at the pantry and includes nutritional information.

“Thanks to the Extension, we are offering a Junior Chefs class this summer,” said Corbin. “It will be geared to ages 8-13. They will learn how to make a full healthy meal at home. They will also receive the ingredients to cook the meal at home for their family.”

The children’s summer programs also include an art camp led by a Downers Grove artist.

Corbin said the pantry works hard to be responsive to community needs.

“Every year we do a survey and hold a neighbor roundtable,” she said.

“Everyone consistently requested fresh produce,” she added. We worked on building relationships with area produce distributors to have abundant fresh produce on hand.”

The pantry has also developed relationships with other pantries in the region.

“We will also re-distribute to other pantries as well,” Corbin said. “We have really strong partnerships with the food pantries in our area.

“Last summer we had eight pallets of celery. We put the call out to other area pantries to come out as well. We’ve had to think outside the box. Director of Pantry Operations Paul Matsushima and his team are the driving element behind these things at the pantry.”

The pantry is located at 6809 Hobson Valley Dr., Suite 118, Woodridge. For information, visit wscpantry.org/contact/ or call 630-512-9921.