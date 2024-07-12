Boys basketball: Glenbard West’s TJ Williams making a big splash in breakout summer

Glenbard West's TJ Williams, left, makes a shot in the second quarter while being defended by Glenbard South's Harper Bryan during the 2023 District 87 Invite held at Glenbard West. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Summer basketball season is just about half over, but Glenbard West junior TJ Williams already is making a big splash.

After a promising sophomore season in which he averaged 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals a game, Williams is one of the breakout stars this summer.

Williams said he’s been working hard on all phases of his game since the end of last season, especially on his strength and conditioning.

“Since March, I’ve improved my game on scoring on all three levels and by gaining additional strength through training and getting my body stronger,” Williams said. “My coach motivated me to take charge and not hold back this summer. Playing on the EYBL circuit was a great experience because the game was faster and I brought it back to summer league.”

Williams was one of the standouts for the Hilltoppers during the June team session, which ended with a three-day weekend at the Ridgewood Shootout.

Glenbard West coach Jason Opoka said Williams was among several key players for his program this June.

“TJ Williams is an athletic playmaker who can dictate the game with his length,” Opoka said. “He has been great at getting deflections and steals as the chaser of our 1-3-1 defense. Due to his confidence, TJ has improved all aspects of his game to potentially be a scholarship player. He understands his role and has shown flashes of being one of the next greats to wear the Hilltopper jersey.

“Senior Mike O’Connell is a 6-foot-8, 280-pound Northwestern football commit who has shown signs of having a very impactful basketball season. He’s hard for opponents to guard and has touch around the rim. If Mike can bring physicality on the glass, he will be a force to be reckoned with.”

The Hilltoppers have a good blend of athleticism, height and experience to be in the running for the West Suburban Silver Division title in 2024-25 thanks to the development of seniors Dominic Seaney and Bryce Huff and junior transfer Josh Abushanab.

“Dominic will be a three-year varsity player,” Opoka said. “He brings toughness and versatility. Dom is an elite academic student who will have opportunities to play basketball at the next level. Bryce Huff has been very consistent with his ability to make shots and impact defensively. He is the younger brother of Braden Huff but has done a nice job making his own name for himself. He brings toughness and IQ. Josh Abushanab is a junior transfer from Glenbard North. At 6-5, he’s a long, athletic wing who brings leadership and playmaking ability. He proved this summer that he can rebound and defend.”

Williams said he already has development chemistry with Abushanab by playing several hours of basketball away from high school. Williams said the Hilltoppers had a solid June to bring optimism for a memorable season.

“The positives I saw from the team in June were that we all stuck together through adversity,” Williams said. “We didn’t let any team intimidate us and we played hard and showed that we can compete with the best. I’m very excited because my coach always pushes me to be a leader and the potential that we have is through the roof.”

Opoka said the returning players on the Hilltoppers are motivated for a winning season after finishing with a 15-15 mark in 2023-24.

“We will be prepped for a fun season,” Opoka said. “We have a combination of experience, size and athleticism. The Hilltoppers return four starters and are senior dominant. We have had a promising summer competing and beating some of the best teams in the state. If our group can buy into leadership and togetherness, it could be a special year. Our team will be very athletic and long. We will have a deep lineup meaning we will play fast and aggressive.”