Glen Ellyn Park District to hold luau at Sunset Pool

The Glen Ellyn Park District will host a family luau for children ages 5 to 12 on July 27.

The event will held at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave., from, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Get ready to shimmy under the limbo stick, shout “bingo!” and compete in an epic water balloon toss. We’ll top off the evening with pizza for all luau participants.

This event is for children accompanied by an adult.

The cost is $25 per child (residents), $40 per child (nonresidents). Registration required for children only at gepark.org.