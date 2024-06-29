Cook County man accused of involvement in burglary ring that targeted liquor stores: attorney general

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has charged a Cook County man for his alleged participation in a burglary ring that targeted liquor stores in DuPage and Cook counties.

The Attorney General’s office charged Isiah Doss, 25, of Chicago, with three counts of Class 2 felony burglary, each punishable by up to seven years in prison. Sentences are ultimately determined by the court. Doss is currently in prison serving a sentence for unrelated charges, according to a Illinois Attorney General’s Office news release.

“This burglary ring allegedly targeted liquor stores and stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise,” Raoul said in the release. “My office is committed to working with local law enforcement to hold these individuals accountable for harming local businesses and the community.”

Raoul’s office is prosecuting the case with DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin’s office.

“I commend Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his team for their efforts in the identification of the defendants in this case,” Berlin said in the release. “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and the charges against Mr. Doss send the message that law enforcement agencies in Illinois will work together to protect our businesses, patrons and communities from becoming victims of crime.”