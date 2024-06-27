Fireworks, fun and festivities abound on Independence Day weekend

Members of American Legion Post 80 kick off the Independence Day parade in Downers Grove. The Downers Grove parade is one of several 4th of July festivities being held in DuPage County (Mike Mantucca for Shaw Local)

If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July, there’s certainly no shortage of Independence Day activities throughout western Cook and DuPage counties. There’s no shortage of parades, fireworks shows, concerts and family activities to check out. This listing provides details for many of the celebrations.

Berwyn

The Berwyn Independence Day Fireworks Show will be July 3 at Morton West High School, 2400 Home Ave., Berwyn. Bring blankets and chairs to the Morton West football field to catch the fireworks show. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the show starts just after 9 p.m.

Burr Ridge

Independence Day festivities in Burr Ridge will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. July 3 at Walker Park, 7425 S. Wolf Road. The Pleasant Dale Park District presents its annual fireworks show. Arrive early to enjoy family fun and grab a bite from the food trucks on-site. Info: www.pdparks.org.

Darien

The Darien Lions Club will host the 53rd annual 4th of July Parade at 9:30 a.m. July 4. The parade travels north on Cass Avenue from 75th to 71st streets, turning on Clarendon Hills Road and ending at Hinsdale South High School. Info: darienlions.org/4th-of-july-parade

Downers Grove/Woodridge

The Downers Grove Independence Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. July 4 at Main and Grant streets. The procession travels south on Main Street, ending at Warren Avenue.

The Woodridge-Downers Grove fireworks show takes place near 75th Street and Lemont Road on July 4. Watch the show from the retail parking lots along 75th Street. Bring a chair and enjoy the tradition. Fireworks begins about 9:30 p.m.

Elmhurst

The Elmhurst Running Club will host its 19th year of the 4 on the 4th four-mile race stepping off at 7:15 a.m. July 4. There is a 1K race for children ages 5 to 12 at 8:20 a.m. Registration is required.

Hinsdale

The Hinsdale Independence Day Parade kicks off a day of celebration. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. July 4 from Sixth and Garfield streets and travels north on Garfield to First Street, west to Grant Street and ends at Sixth Street.

After the parade, enjoy the Family Festival with the Arts and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entertainment includes a family-friendly performance from The Hat Guys Band from noon to 3 p.m. and free activities for children from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave. There will be food vendors on-site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: villageofhinsdale.org

La Grange

Catch the July 3 fireworks display from the member-only event at the La Grange Country Club at Waiola Park, 500 S. Waiola Ave.

Lemont

The Lemont Park District Star Spangled Splash will be from noon to 3 p.m. July 3 at Centennial Outdoor Aquatic Center. The park district’s July 3rd Celebration follows from 4 to 10 p.m. at Centennial Park, 16028 W. 127th St.

Join friends to celebrate Independence Day with family-friendly activities, local brews, music and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Info: www.lemont.il.us

Lisle

The Lisle Independence Celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. July 3 at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St. Grab some blankets and chairs to enjoy an evening of entertainment starting with the Brandy Kristin Band at 5:30 p.m. and Maggie Speaks at 7:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks show.

The annual July 4th Parade marches through downtown Lisle at 10 a.m. July 4, followed by the annual Ice Cream Social at The Museums of Lisle Station Park, 921 School St.

Info: villageoflisle.org/804/Independence-Day-Fireworks-Parade

Lombard

The community fireworks show will be at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue, at dusk. Info: villageoflombard.org/170/4th-of-July-Fireworks

Oak Brook

The Taste of Oak Brook begins at 4 p.m. July 3 at Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road

Start the holiday week with a festival with food and entertainment and fireworks. Entertainment includes performances from Modern Day Romeos and Sixteen Candles Band. The night will conclude with a fireworks display beginning at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.). Info: www.oak-brook.org/375/Taste-of-Oak-Brook

Oakbrook Terrace

The July 4 parade begins at noon at City Hall, 17W275 Butterfield Road. A picnic will follow from 3 to 6 p.m. at Terrace View Park, 17W063 Hodges Road. Residents and guests only. Oakbrook Terrace residents must pick up wristbands and raffle tickets for the picnic portion of the July 4th celebration at Oakbrook Terrace City Hall by noon June 30. Resident wristbands and raffle tickets are free. Only Oakbrook Terrace residents may buy nonresidential wristbands for their guests at a fee of $20 per wristband. (Total family limit of eight.)

A concert begins at 6 p.m. at Terrace View Park. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Villa Park

The Independence Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. July 4.

The Villa Park VFW Post 2801 hosts the annual parade, which steps off at Park Boulevard and Summit Avenue before heading west on Park Boulevard to Harvard Avenue. It continues south on Harvard Avenue to Madison Street, then east on Madison Street to Summit Avenue and finally north on Summit Avenue to Park Boulevard.

Westmont

The Independence Day Celebration will be from 4 to 10 p.m. at Ty Warner Park, 700 Blackhawk Drive.

Celebrate the day with a family-friendly event featuring entertainment, crafts and bubbles for children. The spray park is open until 9 p.m., weather permitting. There will be live music. Food vendors will be on-site including beer sales. Watch the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Info: westmontparks.org/event/independence-day-2024.

Wheaton

The Field of Honor in Wheaton features a display of 2,000 American flags at Seven Gables Park, 1750 S. Naperville Road, through July 4.

Festivities & Fireworks is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. July 3 at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road. Join neighbors for a evening of entertainment, games, food vendors and a fireworks show at dusk. Wheaton’s Independence Day Parade will be at 10 a.m. July 4 in the downtown. Info: www.wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Woodridge

The Woodridge Village Picnic will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Castaldo Park, 3024 71st St.

Neighbors can enjoy the holiday together at Castaldo Park. Admission is free. There will be music and a trackless train ride for young children. Food will be available to buy. Because of limited space, parking is recommended at the Woodridge Park District Fred. C. Hohnke Community Center, 2600 Center Drive, or Woodridge Village Hall, 5 Plaza Drive. A shuttle bus will provide transportation to off-site parking and Castaldo Park. Info: www.woodridgeil.gov.