Glendale Heights felon accused of possessing modified, loaded handgun

A motion to deny pre-trial release for a Glendale Heights convicted felon accused of possessing a fully loaded gun that had been modified, making the weapon fully automatic was granted Wednesday in DuPage County First Appearance Court, prosecutors said.

Devon Redmond, 25, of the 1800 block of Somerset Drive, has been charged with one count each of possession of a loaded machine gun, armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At about 8:05 p.m on June 11, police set up surveillance on a car registered to Redmond, who is wanted on several outstanding no-bond arrest warrants out of DeKalb County. Police allegedly saw Redmond, who was carrying a handbag, leave a residence and walk toward his vehicle, a white 2014 Nissan Altima, according to the release.

Redmond allegedly placed the handbag into the rear of the car directly behind and beneath the driver’s seat and entered the car. Police immediately pinned Redmond’s vehicle at which time Redmond allegedly exited the car and fled on foot, according to the release.

Following a brief foot chase, police arrested Redmond. When searching the Altima, police found a fully loaded Glock 23 with an extended magazine and one bullet in the chamber in Redmond’s handbag. The weapon had been modified with a switch capable of making the firearm fully automatic. Officers also found numerous pills of suspected Xanax, according to the release.

Redmond is currently on parole for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, authorities said.

“Within one week, the Naperville Police Department’s exceptional efforts have resulted in the removal of four dangerous firearms from those who are not legally allowed to possess them,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “What I find particularly disturbing in this case is the fact that the defendant, a convicted felon currently on parole with multiple active warrants out for his arrest, was allegedly in possession of a machine gun.”

“Yesterday’s arrest is a testament to the diligent and proactive work of our police officers, who work tirelessly to protect our community,” Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said in the release. “The fact this individual was on parole makes this arrest even more serious. We have an unwavering commitment to safeguard our neighborhoods from criminal activities and have zero tolerance for illegal activity.”

Redmond’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 8 for arraignment.