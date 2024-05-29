Boys lacrosse: Glenbard West turns tables on Wheaton Academy, advances to state

HOFFMAN ESTATES – Revenge is sweet.

Just ask Glenbard West.

The Hilltoppers dropped a 12-3 decision to Wheaton Academy in last year’s supersectionals.

Glenbard West turned the tables on the Warriors with a 9-2 win in Tuesday night’s Hoffman Estates supersectional.

The Hilltoppers, 23-1 on the season and winners of 22 in a row, will play Neuqua Valley at the state tournaments semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hinsdale Central.

Glenbard West defeated Neuqua Valley 17-5 on April 12.

The Hilltoppers’ only loss came in the first match of the season to Lake Forest 10-9 on March 16.

Neuqua advanced to state with a 17-6 win over Libertyville in the Streamwood supersectional Tuesday night.

“From Day 1 our goal is to make it the state finals,” Glenbard West coach Eric Nuss said. “This group has been so focused and played with great energy tonight. We were really motivated tonight. These kids have worked hard all season. We are not a one-man show and have great senior leadership.”

Sophomores Logan McDougal and Andrew Engel scored two goals each for the Hilltoppers.

“We have great senior leadership and we were really motivated after losing in this game to Wheaton Academy last season,” McDougal said. “Our goal is to win the state championship.”

Engel scored two goals in the first half and one in the second half.

“We are so focused and we are family,” Engel said. “We played with great energy.”

Jack Moellering added two goals for the Hilltoppers.

Junior goalkeeper Drew Crosby made 11 saves for Glenbard West.

“Drew played a great game,” Nuss said. “He made some great saves.”

Wheaton Academy (15-6), which took a 1-0 lead, got goals from Kieran Lopez and Grant Adams.

Warriors goalie John Carrington had 14 saves.

“Glenbard West is certainly one of the best teams we have played all season,” Wheaton Academy coach Geof Weisenborn said. “We had too many unforced and forced turnovers. We struggled and weren’t always on the same page.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240528/boys-lacrosse/boys-lacrosse-glenbard-west-stymies-wheaton-academy-to-earn-state-berth/